Venezuela’s Voluntad Popular party, led by Leopoldo López, one of the main leaders of the opposition to the government of Nicolás Maduro, said this Tuesday (25) that the Colombian government forced another opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, to leave the territory. Colombian, where he had traveled in order to meet with delegations participating in the International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela.

“It is not true that they [governo colombiano] they were supportive, they were hostile towards Guaidó, they forced him to leave their territory,” said former deputy Adriana Pichardo at a press conference.

She reported that Guaidó was “intercepted in Bogotá and, in a hostile manner, was taken to El Dorado airport so that he could board a flight to Miami.”

“As the United States was concerned, they immediately contacted the Colombian government to preserve the life and integrity of Juan Guaidó, as established by the Inter-American System of Human Rights,” he added.

Adriana also said that Guaidó traveled to Colombia to meet with international representatives who are in Bogotá, with the aim of “raising their voices for freedom, democracy and demanding the release of all political prisoners.”

The former deputy stressed that the Colombian government “violated” all human rights treaties, “because it did not guarantee the integrity of Juan Guaidó”.

She recalled that, on the last day 2, the opposition leader denounced an alleged arrest warrant against him by decision of the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and since then he “remained hidden”, until Monday (24), when he arrived at the Colombia and later traveled to the USA.

As for Guaidó’s candidacy for the next presidential primaries, Adriana said that his party is “evaluating the scenarios”, which undergo a consultation process within the party.

During the early hours of the morning, Guaidó denounced having been removed from Colombia after the “persecution and threats by the government of Nicolás Maduro extended” to the neighboring country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva, claimed this Tuesday that “he was informed where Guaidó was in Colombia by a senior US official”, after arriving from Venezuela, and that this made it possible to locate him to take him to the airport in Bogotá, from where he left for Miami.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro claimed that his government would have offered asylum “with pleasure” to Guaidó if he had asked to enter the country, but that he did so “illegally” and left on Monday night for the United States. because I already had an agreement to travel to that country. Petro further argued that Guaidó was not expelled from Colombia.