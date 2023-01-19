The opposition National Assembly, elected in 2015, and which is now chaired by the former deputy in exile, Dinorah Figuera, appointed Fernando Blasi, from the political party Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) as the new international representative to the United States.

(Also read: Maduro conditions dialogue with the opposition)

This position is developed as a kind of ambassador, which has been held since 2019 by Carlos Vecchio, from the Voluntad Popular party and an ally of Juan Guaidó. When the interim ceased in December, Vecchio announced the end of his duties.

This parliament meets virtually and through a delegated commission. Dinorah Figuera, its president, was in charge of making the announcement of the new representative to the Joe Biden government.

Carlos Vecchio, ambassador to the United States of the president in charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó.

In December, the Acción Democrática, Un Nuevo Tiempo and Primero Justicia parties, with a majority vote in that parliament, still recognized by the United States, removed Guaidó not only from the interim but also as president of the Assembly.

In this Thursday’s session, Miguel Pizarro of the Primero Justicia party was ratified as international representative to the United Nations.

Until now, Juan Guaidó and his team have not rendered the accounts corresponding to the almost four years in office, this being one of the reasons why the parties have questioned their performance.

Relations between Venezuela and the United States remain tense. The Biden administration ratified the sanctions imposed on Caracas and the ruling party denounces that the funds agreed in the negotiation of the table in Mexico have not been released.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS