The national secretary of Organization of the Venezuelan Democratic Action (AD) party, Piero Maroún, He announced his release this Saturday after having been arrested – he explained – “as a result of a confusion”, a WhatsApp audio message, last Friday night in Caracas.

Paradoxically, Maroún’s release came after mass protests against the Maduro regime in Venezuela and in several cities around the world.

Through his X account, Maroún explained that the problem arose from “a WhatsApp audio that circulated in several chats,” in which he was “compromised” with “situations of alleged acts of vandalism” for this Saturday, when thousands of Venezuelans came out in support of Edmundo González Urrutia, who, according to the opposition, won the elections, despite the official result.

Maroún said he was interviewed by “state security forces” since Friday night, after being arrested while having dinner with family in a restaurant in the Venezuelan capitaland released once the situation was clarified.

“Thanks to God, to all those who interceded and were attentive. I am now in good health, with my family and as always ready to fight for our country,” Maroún said.

As a result of a confusion in a WhatsApp audio that circulated in several chats, where I was implicated in situations of alleged acts of vandalism today, I was in an interview from last night until now in the State security forces. Thank GOD, everyone… — Piero Maroun (@PieroMaroun) August 18, 2024

