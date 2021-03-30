The Local Police of Cambados (Pontevedra) has processed a proposal to sanction the Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López, for skipping the perimeter closure imposed between communities during Holy Week to stop the pandemic.

Leopoldo López was recognized by the agents when he was in the company of several relatives and friends on the terrace of a cafeteria located in the surroundings of the Pazo de Fefiñanes, in the historical case of this Arousano municipality of the Rías Baixas.

The Councilor for Citizen Security of the Cambados City Council, Tino Cordal, explained that the Local Police carried out a routine anticovid control at 3:30 p.m. this Tuesday, in which Leopoldo López has been identified on a terrace in the central Plaza de San Gregory. The opponent was accompanied by his wife, Lilian Tintori, another couple and several minors.

Both Leopoldo López and the couple who accompanied him have provided several documents to justify their displacement to Galicia, but the agents have considered that they were not enough to avoid the sanction proposal and have denounced it.

This sanctioning file will be sent to the Xunta de Galicia who will decide whether or not to impose a fine on Leopoldo López and the rest of the people who were with him in this municipality. The Cambados City Council joined an agreement by which the Galician Government is in charge of the processing of the sanction proposals for anticovid fines. In the report sent by the Local Police, the supporting documents presented by Leopoldo López and the rest of the people are attached, reports Europa Press.

Councilor Tino Cordal explains that the Local Police of Cambados, one of the main tourist towns in the province of Pontevedra, carries out 250 weekly inspections of anticovid measures, although these days they are intensified by the Easter holidays.

The Venezuelan opposition leader resides with his family in Madrid since last October, after leaving the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas where he remained since April 30, 2019, after participating in a failed military uprising. His wife, Lilian Tintori, his three children and his father, the MEP and dissident Leopoldo López Gil, already resided in the Spanish capital.