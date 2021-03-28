Juan Guaidó, after a press conference in Caracas, on February 3. YURI CORTEZ / AFP

Juan Guaidó has announced this Saturday night that he has been infected with coronavirus. “After four days of quarantine as a result of some discomforts and despite having taken precautions, I have tested positive for covid-19,” the Venezuelan opposition leader wrote on his Twitter account. According to Guaidó, his symptoms are mild. “I am in isolation and following medical indications to recover and fulfill my duty,” the politician wrote on his social networks, where he also took the opportunity to demand a “serious and responsible” vaccination program from the government of Nicolás Maduro the rise in infections in Venezuela. The South American country has 1,543 deaths and 154,905 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.