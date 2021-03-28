Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has contracted a coronavirus infection. He reported this in Twitter Sunday, March 28th.

“I responsibly inform the country that after four days in quarantine due to some malaise, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Guaidó wrote.

He also called the coronavirus “a real danger.” Venezuela is seeing an increase in the spread of the infection, Guaidó said.

Now the opposition leader is on self-isolation. The disease is mild.

In early 2019, Guaidó proclaimed himself the president of the country. It has been recognized by over 50 countries, including the United States.

On March 6, it was reported that Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and his wife Celia Flores were vaccinated with the Russian drug for the coronavirus Sputnik V.

According to the portal Worldometers, in Venezuela for the entire time of the pandemic, more than 155 thousand cases of COVID-19 were recorded. At the same time, 144.2 patients recovered, 1.5 thousand people died.