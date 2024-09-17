The president of the conservative Spanish Popular Party (PP), Alberto Nunez Feijoo, reiterated this Tuesday that he is fully committed “politically and morally” to the Venezuelan people, after meet in Congress with Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González: “Always on the side of the Democrats,” he said.

Through the social network X, in which Núñez Feijóo He referred to Edmundo González as “the president-elect of Venezuela”The leader of the PP, the main opposition party in Spain, also showed some photographs posing with him in the hemicycle and in other rooms of the Chamber.

The visit comes after last week Congress backed an initiative by the Popular Party to urge the Spanish Government, chaired by socialist Pedro Sánchez, to recognize Edmundo González as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

In previous days, The Venezuelan opposition leader met with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, at the Moncloa Palace, Government headquarters and with former Prime Ministers Felipe González, Mariano Rajoy and José María Aznar.

In a statement released by the foundation that Aznar presides, Faes, after the meeting on Monday, the Spanish politician expressed his support for democracy in Venezuela. “We must all work so that Edmundo González’s exile ends as soon as possible and he can serve as president of a Venezuela in peace and freedom,” he stressed.

“At this time, it is important to remember that Edmundo González has won the elections; that he is the elected president of Venezuela and that the international community cannot tolerate the deterioration of democracy in that country,” said the former president of the Spanish government.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez talks with Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid. Photo:Pool MoncloaEFE

Faes had regretted that González Urrutia was “forced” to ask for asylum in Spain due to the persecution of the Nicolás Maduro regimeunderstanding that the Chavista president sought the exile of the “president-elect” and has achieved it.

Both Núñez Feijóo and the former presidents of the Government were in favour of recognising Edmundo González as the president-elect of Venezuela, following the elections of 28 July, in which he faced the current president, Nicolás Maduro.

However, the Spanish Government is focusing on the request that the electoral records be made public. to be able to recognise the winner of the election, a position defended by the European Union.

Edmundo González arrived in Spain on September 8 to request political asylum, after the Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant against him accusing him of six crimes, including usurpation of functions and sabotage.

Edmundo González and María Corina Machado define ‘the next steps of the opposition struggle’

Meanwhile, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – the main opposition coalition – reported on Monday a “working meeting” between María Corina Machado and “President-elect Edmundo González.”

According to the PUD, the two opposition leaders met in order to “continue to coordinate efforts to defend popular sovereignty as expressed on July 28,” as well as to fine-tune details for September 28, when the anti-Chavez movement called for a “global mobilization” against Maduro’s controversial reelection.

Supporters of Edmundo González Urrutia waited for him at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base (Madrid). Photo:EFE

According to the PUD announcement made last Saturday, The next demonstration will also aim to ask the world to recognize González Urrutia as “president-elect” and demand that the Maduro government cease “crimes against humanity.”

The opposition bloc did not offer further details about the discussions between González Urrutia and Machado, who recently said, after the former presidential candidate left the country, that he would continue “the fight” in Venezuela, where he claims to be in hiding.