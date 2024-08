Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado with candidate Edmundo González Urrutia at a rally in Caracas | Photo: EFE

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has called for a “massive global protest” next Saturday (August 17) to “raise our voices for the truth” about the July 28 elections.

Through a post on social network Xon Saturday night (10), Machado encouraged citizens inside and outside Venezuela to print their voting receipts and take them to the protest sites. The goal is that “with the records in hand, the world will see that we will not let ourselves be robbed,” he wrote.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper The Countrythis Sunday (11), she rejected the possibility of new elections being held and offered the electoral records held by the opposition to anyone who wants to review them. Machado stressed that the result of the presidential elections “is not negotiable” nor is the “popular sovereignty” which, according to her, gave its majority support to the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia.

“Whose idea is it that another election could be held? There has already been one here, under the regime’s terms, with an absolutely unequal campaign. We went under their terms, with their machines, with their minutes… The minutes we have are official documents (…) the world knows that we were a smash hit”, the opponent assured.

On Saturday, Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), controlled by the regime of Nicolás Maduro and Chavista, announced that it will review documents presented by political organizations and former candidates to make a decision to end the process of “validation” of the elections of July 28 and said that the decision it will make will be “irrevocable.”

(With information from the EFE agency)