The Venezuelan opposition denounced this Saturday, March 23, a “maneuver” to prevent the nomination of Corina Yoris, a replacement for the disqualified María Corina Machado for the presidential elections on July 28.

The Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado warned this Saturday of the implementation of a “maneuver” that seeks to “prevent the registration” of the candidacy for the July 28 presidential elections of Corina Yoris, chosen by the majority anti-Chavismo as its candidate before the disqualification that prevents Machado from competing.

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – which brings together the main opposition parties – accused the National Electoral Council (CNE) of “blocking” access to the automated system where the process begins.

The application period expires on Monday, March 25.

President Nicolás Maduro, who aspires to a third six-year term, has not yet presented the nomination of the government's United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), although he will not face problems since other organizations in his alliance have already nominated him.

“I alert Venezuelans and the world of the maneuver underway to prevent the registration in the CNE of the candidate of the entire democratic unity of Venezuela, Corina Yoris,” Machado launched on the X network.

Machado, a favorite in the polls, won the unitary candidacy after sweeping the primaries held last October. But she was disqualified from holding public office for 15 years, so on Friday she nominated Yoris, an 80-year-old philosopher and university professor, as a replacement to represent her in the presidential elections.

Experts agree that Machado's high transfer power, with up to 70% voting intention in some polls, can boost Yoris.

The opposition has only two ballots to nominate its candidate, including that of the PUD, after the CNE and the Supreme Court, accused of favoring the ruling Chavismo, left several opposition parties without the possibility of participating. Candidacies may also be rejected without the possibility of replacement.

“Don't get dressed, you're not going,” Maduro himself ironically said during a broadcast on Friday that coincided with Machado's announcement about Yoris.

“Hitmen, terrorists and coup plotters”

Elvis Amoroso, president of the CNE and responsible for disqualifying Machado when he was comptroller general, pointed out this Saturday that the admitted candidates “enjoy the necessary legality” since “they do not have any type of impediment or open trial.”

Machado and his team were already linked to “destabilizing actions,” although the Prosecutor's Office did not file charges against the 56-year-old liberal leader. However, at least seven members of her campaign team were detained in recent days and another seven have an arrest warrant, including her right-hand woman, Magalli Meda, who was previously considered an electoral option.

The United States warned that the arrests “undermine” the possibility of “competitive elections,” a position Maduro's government condemned on Saturday.

“The defense that the State Department makes of these criminal actors aims to turn hitmen, terrorists and coup plotters into victims,” ​​said a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The CNE has received applications since Thursday, March 21, mainly from candidates who present themselves as opponents, but who are considered collaborators with Chavismo and who have not expressed any problems with the platform.

“It should not come as a surprise that when Professor Corina Yoris's data is entered into the platform of the National Electoral Council, her registration is not admitted, which would force the unitary platform to have other names prepared,” wrote political scientist Jesús Castillo Molleda in x.

The majority of presidential candidates who are going to participate in the elections without a chance of winning want to be deputies to the National Assembly and try to reach agreements to negotiate candidacies for mayors, governors, councilors and deputies in the next elections. — Jesús Castillo Molleda (@Castillomolleda) March 22, 2024



“#CorinaChallenge”

Social networks exploded after the announcement of “las Corinas”. The “#CorinaChallenge” even emerged, in which users emulate an old publication by the octogenarian on social networks with the message: “My best wishes for a 2024 with freedom for Venezuela.”

However, on the street, there is skepticism about Yoris' chances of making it on the ballot in July.





“Unfortunately, this is decided,” said Darwin Quintana, a 37-year-old security officer, resigned to Maduro's victory. “But I go with everything that goes against this Government.”

Isabel Febres, a 52-year-old cook, declared herself loyal to Chavismo. “No candidate has a life with my president Nicolás Maduro, who is the future of my grandchildren, my daughters.”

With AFP and EFE