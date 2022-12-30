Venezuelan opposition votes to end Guaidó’s interim government

The opposition of Venezuela voted for the liquidation of the interim government of Juan Guaidó, who in 2019 proclaimed himself head of state during the political crisis in the country. The newspaper writes about it National.

During the second hearing, the decision was supported by 72 members of the meeting out of 104, another 29 opposed. According to opposition leaders, the resignation of the interim government is overdue, as the structure has weakened and is not fulfilling its tasks.

The first discussion took place on 22 December. Then the deputies of the opposition assembly of Venezuela also voted for the liquidation of the self-proclaimed government.

At the end of January 2019, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself acting president. He was recognized as interim head of state by the United States and most members of the European Union, as well as a number of other countries. President Nicolas Maduro called the incident an attempted coup, he was supported by Russia, Belarus, Iran, China and a number of others.