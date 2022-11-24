The Venezuelan opposition included in the so-called Unitary Platform confirmed this Thursday (24) the resumption of the dialogue process with the government of Nicolás Maduro, suspended in October last year, in a statement that does not detail the date of the restart.

Norway, the country mediating the process, announced that the return was scheduled for Saturday (26).

The dialogue, which had been taking place since August 2021 in Mexico, was suspended three months later by government decision, in protest against the extradition of Colombian businessman Álex Saab – Maduro’s alleged front man – to the United States, where he faces trial for money laundry.

This opposition current said that it arrives at the dialogue “with the urgency and the will to find, once and for all, tangible and real agreements that translate into solutions to the humanitarian crisis (…) and, especially, the construction of conditions and institutions which guarantee, among other things, free and observable elections”.

“We are grateful for the interest and support shown by different governments of friendly countries to make this restart possible. We count on this support from the international community to continue and intensify the entire process”, added the platform.

On Twitter, the Norwegian government, through its embassy in Mexico, said that the resumption of negotiations is scheduled for Saturday, in Mexico, where “the parties will sign a partial agreement on social issues”.

On the last 11th, the head of the pro-government delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, and the head of the opposition delegation, Gerardo Blyde, held a meeting in Paris which was attended by the presidents of France (Emmanuel Macron), Colombia (Gustavo Petro) and Argentina (Alberto Fernández), as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway (Anniken Huitfeldt).

The meeting, held by France, Colombia and Argentina as part of the Paris Peace Forum, intended to open the door for the Venezuelan government and the opposition led by Juan Guaidó to resume negotiations for the holding of presidential elections in 2024.