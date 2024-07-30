The streets of Venezuela were filled this Monday with thousands of citizens who are clamoring for a review of the voting records of this Sunday, July 28, which gave them a questionable choice for President Nicolás Maduro.

Since the election results were known, Maria Corina Machado, leader of the opposition, denounced that there had been fraud in the country and that the minutes he had in his possession declared the winner to be Edmundo Gonzalez.

This Monday, Machado also reiterated that, after obtaining 73 percent of the voting records, Edmundo González obtained 6,275,182 votes, while the current president Nicolás Maduro was left with 2,759,256 votes in the election. “And there are still a few more,” he said.

The voices of rejection of the irregularities in the elections in Venezuela have already stopped diplomatic ruptures and at least nine Latin American countries called for an urgent meeting at the OAS.

The complaint about an alleged kidnapping against Corina Machado

In your X account, Antonio Ledezmaformer mayor of Caracas and political exile, said that “Maduro orders kidnapping of Maria Corina Machado.”

“We are receiving information from Venezuela that police officers will try to arrest her, as well as other leaders of the campaign command. This is a dictatorship that acts without hesitation when it comes to violating human rights.”denounces the exile in Madrid, Spain.

In his message, Ledezma also said that “citizens protest based on their legitimate right to demand recognition of the victory obtained by President-elect Edmundo González and Maria Corina.”

Maduro orders kidnapping of @MariaCorinaYA

We have received information from Venezuela that police officers will try to arrest her, as well as other leaders of the campaign command. This is a dictatorship that proceeds without hesitation when it comes to violating… pic.twitter.com/fPvVqy7IGO — Antonio Ledezma (@alcaldeledezma) July 30, 2024

