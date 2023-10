María Corina Machado, winner of Venezuela’s opposition primaries, was certified this Thursday as a candidate for the 2024 election | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Former deputy María Corina Machado, Venezuela’s opposition candidate in the 2024 presidential elections, criticized this Thursday (26) the actions of the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship to sabotage next year’s election, days after an agreement was reached. signed in Barbados to carry out a free process, including international observation.

“It is a contradiction, because a sector of the regime seems to be willing to run in the elections and even contemplates the possibility of being in the opposition in Venezuela. There is another sector that seems like, with money and resources, it would have the opportunity to win. But there is another sector that does not want to tell [com a possibilidade de

disputar eleições]. Who is afraid of it,” he said, in statements published by the website Efecto Cocuyo.

The comment concerns the announcement, made on Wednesday (25) by the Public Ministry (subservient to Chavismo), of opening a process to investigate alleged fraud in the Venezuelan opposition primaries, held on Sunday (22) and in which Machado obtained 92% of the votes.

This Thursday, she received the credential to be a candidate next year from the National Primary Commission, which organized the process.

Machado, who was disqualified in June by the Chavista dictatorship from running for public office for 15 years, highlighted that the judicialization takes place the week after the signing of an agreement between the opposition and the Chavista dictatorship in Barbados, which determined guarantees for free elections in 2024 As a result of this commitment, the United States partially suspended sanctions against Venezuela.

“It is a contradiction that the agreement was signed and then, in the following days, the first points of it were violated. It is the regime that has to resolve this contradiction”, said Machado.