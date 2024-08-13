The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main political bloc opposed to Chavismo, confirmed this Tuesday (13) the cities called for a worldwide protest against electoral fraud in Venezuela.

The demonstrations, which had already been announced by the PUD in recent days, were called for Saturday (17) in more than one hundred cities in several countries, in addition to Venezuela itself.

“We mobilize all over the world. Print your receipt [de votação] and take it along with your flag,” the PUD asked, calling on the more than 7 million Venezuelans in the diaspora.

In Latin America, among the cities where protests have been called are Brasilia, Bogotá, Quito, Montevideo, Asunción and Mexico City, according to information from the EFE agency.

In other parts of the world, mobilizations are also expected in Washington, Miami, New York, Madrid, Lisbon, Rome and London, among dozens of other cities.

Venezuela’s Chavismo-dominated National Electoral Council (CNE) claims that dictator Nicolás Maduro won the July 28 presidential election, but has not presented the voting records that would prove it.

The PUD has made available on a website copies of more than 80% of the minutes, which attest that its candidate, Edmundo González, won the election. Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) will review the result, but an impartial decision is not expected, because the court is also controlled by the Maduro dictatorship.