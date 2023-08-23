Formally, the Venezuelan opposition has started its campaign for the primaries on October 22. An event like this had not been held since 2012 when Henrique Capriles won the internal elections to face Hugo Chávez, an election that Chávez won but a period that could not end, since he died in 2013.

The National Primary Commission (CNP) that organizes the election on Tuesday asked citizens, identified “or not with the democratic opposition,” I respect the 13 candidates and the campaign for these internal elections.

This petition is produced due to the threats and attacks suffered by candidates and supporters in various states of the country.

In a statement, the CNP assured that “threatening expressions, as well as intimidating or violent actions, are incompatible with the hope of building democracy among all, and must be rejected by all Venezuelan democrats.”

campaign start

With small acts and press conferences, the opponents began their campaigns. Some candidates did not carry out activities but continued with their usual schedules.

Henrique Capriles called to be “prepared and organized” in the face of “directed violence” and the obstacles that arise during the inmate process. “We democratic forces have to be prepared and organized,” the two-time presidential candidate said during a press conference in Caracas, where he kicked off his primary campaign.

He denounced that, recently, during a tour in the state of Delta Amacuro (northeast), a state official prohibited him and his team from selling gasoline at “international prices” -50 cents a liter, despite that -he assured- they had already paid for it. “Why don’t we have the right to have gasoline? Is Maduro the owner of the gasoline? Is Maduro the owner of (the state oil company) PDVSA? That is a right that any Venezuelan has,” said the opponent.

Henrique Capriles, Venezuelan opponent. Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R

Former Social Christian deputy Roberto Enríquez, declared this Tuesday an “open combat” against “gender ideology”a cause that is part of his government program, which he plans to implement if he wins the internal elections and beats Maduro.

“This candidate opens a public and open fight against gender ideology, in everything that affects children and in everything that affects the unborn,” the politician told reporters after presenting his government program.

Roberto Enríquez, opponent Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R

Former deputy Carlos Prosperi, called to vote in the 2024 presidential elections, in which he hopes to compete against Chavismo if he wins the internal ones, despite the changes in the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, which is waiting for the Appointment of a new board.

“Today we ratify a commitment to democracy, to Venezuela (…) With the CNE set up in the next few days, we are going to recover Venezuela,” said the politician during an act with supporters of his Democratic Action (AD) party.

He pointed out that, although there are doubts about the people who will lead the CNE -whose board of directors will be appointed by the National Assembly, with a resounding pro-government majority-, in AD they will have thousands of witnesses to take care of the votes and the transparency of the process, although the date of the presidential elections has not been announced.

Carlos Prosperi, opponent. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACASWith information from EFE