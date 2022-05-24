The Venezuelan opposition, gathered in the Democratic Unitarian Platform, reported this Monday (23) that it will start a consultation process “with all sectors of the country” to determine the formula for holding the primary elections in which it will define the candidate who will face Chavismo in the elections. 2024 presidential elections.

“The Democratic Unitarian Platform informs that it will start a process of consultation with all sectors of the country, on the best way to carry out the primary elections”, announced the coalition in a press release.

The decision comes after the group announced on May 16 that it will choose an opposition presidential candidate through the primary elections it plans to hold in 2023.

The start of the consultation was agreed at the first meeting of the platform, held on Monday morning, in which representatives of various political parties participated.

“In addition to direct contacts with institutions and personalities, a web page will be activated in the coming days to receive the opinions and recommendations of Venezuelans on the primary process at the national level”, declared the executive secretary of the coalition, Omar Barboza.

He also declared that, at the meeting, the regulation of the platform was approved, with which, according to him, “they will work with clear rules” of operation. Six working committees and a schedule were also created to find out what citizens think about the primaries.

The leader detailed that the commissions created were those of communication, strategy, organization, country plan, alliances and social solidarity and that “will serve to operationalize the Democratic Unitarian Platform in the face of the objectives outlined by Venezuelans to rescue freedom and democracy”.

The platform, formed by the bulk of political organizations that oppose the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, has the support of the opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, recognized as interim president of Venezuela by some countries.

Most of these political parties did not participate in the 2018 presidential elections, in which the dictator Maduro was re-elected, nor in the 2020 parliamentary elections, in which Chavismo won an overwhelming victory, considering that they were fraudulent processes.