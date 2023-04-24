Bogota (AFP) – A sector of the Venezuelan opposition gave the go-ahead this Saturday to the international summit that Colombia called for next week, in which some twenty countries will discuss how to resume the frozen negotiations between the ruling party of Nicolás Maduro and his opponents.

Representatives of the so-called Unitary Platform, led by opposition member and former congressman Gerardo Blyde, met on Saturday night in Colombia with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who plays the role of mediator between Chavismo and the opposition.

Representatives of 20 countries, including the United States, are expected to meet in Bogota on Tuesday in an attempt to unblock negotiations that began in Mexico City in August 2021 but stalled in November.

After the meeting at a presidential farm in the municipality of Sopó, a few kilometers from Bogotá, Blyde applauded “President Petro’s initiative.”

“We believe this meeting is very important, we support it (…) we hope and hope for the success of the next summit on April 25,” the leader told the media.

Blyde said he was confident that after the summit “an appeal” would be made for the parties to return to the “negotiation process in Mexico.”

The dialogue in the Mexican capital “constitutes, without a doubt, the fundamental tool that our people have to get out of the political, economic and social crisis that plagues them,” he added.

complete opposition

The meeting in Sopó was attended by members of the Primero Justicia (conservative) party, Acción Democrática (social democrat) and Un Nuevo Tiempo (center-left) – three of the four main opposition political organizations in Venezuela -, among others.

Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva assured earlier on Twitter that Petro will invite more opponents from outside the Unitary Platform to Colombia for a similar meeting.

Juan Guaidó, recognized in 2019 by fifty countries as president in charge of Venezuela, has expressed his rejection of Petro’s requests to lift the sanctions against Chavismo.

On Thursday, the Colombian president asked his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to gradually overthrow the economic punishment that Washington maintains against Caracas with the commitment that next year’s presidential elections will be held with guarantees for Maduro’s opponents.

The ideal would be to make “an electoral schedule with guarantees and lifting of sanctions in parallel,” Foreign Minister Leyva told the press in Sopó.

The divided Venezuelan opposition set for October 22 the primaries that will define the candidate who faces the current president in the elections.

This Saturday the White House reported that deputy national security adviser Jon Finer will lead the US delegation to the conference, accompanied by special adviser for the Americas, Chris Dodd, and director for Western Hemisphere affairs, Juan González.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry has not specified which other countries will attend.