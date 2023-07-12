After 11 years, Venezuelan opponents presented their ideas this Wednesday in a debate ahead of the primary elections on October 22, The day on which the candidate who will face Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 presidential elections will be chosen.

The presentation of proposals has not been the forte of the meeting. However, non-aggression has marked the debate, in which only eight of the 13 candidates participated. The great absence, Henrique Capriles.

Former deputies María Corina Machado, Carlos Prósperi, Freddy Superlano, Tamara Adrián and Delsa Solórzano participate in the activity, as well as former governors Andrés Velásquez and César Pérez Vivas and the former president of the electoral body Andrés Caleca.

All have agreed to leave socialism. Economic stability and the return of migrants are also part of the exposed points.

The debate is taking place at the Andrés Bello Catholic University.

At this time, the eight candidates are still presenting their vision of Venezuelan politics. The styles that recall the Fourth Republic are represented by César Pérez Vivas and Andrés Velásquez. Meanwhile, María Corina Machado insists on the destruction of Chavista socialism.

Delsa Solórzano remains faithful to her speech in defense of human rights, stressing the need for unity. While Carlos Prosperi copes by recalling his Democratic Action speech, one of the oldest parties in the country.

Tamara Adrián and Freddy Superlano, quite academic, provide clarity. For his part, Andrés Caleca is realistic.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS