Several Venezuelan opponents are taking refuge in the Argentine embassy in Caracas, according to the digital portal Infobae and EFE Agency was able to confirm this through sources who requested anonymity and who did not specify the number of people.

According to EFE, an official from the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation and, throughout this Tuesday (26), some type of public communication is expected.

The sources consulted by EFE did not specify whether the people who entered the diplomatic representation were five or six.

According to Infobaewhich also does not identify its sources, President Javier Milei and Chancellor Diana Mondino “accepted that the six persecuted men enter the diplomatic representation in Venezuela and from that moment onwards – due to international laws – they were under asylum in Argentina.”

Other Argentine media, such as the newspaper Clarininformation from Venezuelan journalists has circulated in recent days about the entry of persecuted Venezuelan opponents with preventive detention orders into the Argentine diplomatic representation in Venezuela.

O Infobae identified five of the opponents as Pedro Urruchurtu, Magalli Meda, Humberto Villalobos, Claudia Macero and Omar González, but did not provide the name of the sixth.

According to the portal, the opponents' entry into the embassy took place “drop by drop” (each one separately) and began last week.

The current Argentine government, led by Javier Milei, has harshly criticized the positions of the Chavista regime. Milei is a fierce critic of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Argentina was one of the signatory countries – along with Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay – of the statement expressing concern about the impossibility of Corina Yoris, candidate of the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), registering her candidacy for the elections on July 28, in which Maduro, it seems, will try to stay in power.