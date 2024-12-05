Julio Borges, founder of the First Justice Party and former president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, has criticized the appointment of the new Spanish ambassador in Venezuela, Álvaro Albacete, calling it “very bad news” for the citizens of his country.

According to Borges, “the current position of the Government of Spain is absolutely pragmatic and interested.” Furthermore, the politician has stressed that it reflects “enormous vestiges of corruption” by the Government led by Pedro Sánchez.

The new ambassador, according to Borges, is a man close to former socialist president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, and “for the Venezuelan people it is very bad news,” stressed the former deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela.

Álvaro Albacete, who was chief of staff of the Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, is the ambassador designated by Spain for Venezuela, replacing Ramón Santos, who is retiring, a change that comes at a complicated stage for bilateral relations due to the support of the Government to opposition leader Edmundo González. Among other positions, the new ambassador has been deputy secretary general of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), in charge of the Environment, Blue Economy and Water and Higher Research Education. As well as diplomatic advisor in the cabinet of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

Albacete faces this new destination in a difficult moment between Spain and Venezuela, aggravated after the Venezuelan elections on July 28 and although the opposition leader, Edmundo González, has not been recognized by the Executive as legitimate president, he has had the support of the Government to the point that he ended up taking refuge in the Spanish embassy and later traveled to Madrid.

Asks Spain for measures against Maduro

In the statement sent to the media, Borges points out that “the Government of Spain has abandoned a state policy in favor of democracy and human rights.” The drift of the Spanish government “privileges the ideological and above all business” despite the fact that “Spain should be the leader of the entire European Union in demand and pressure with strong and concrete measures against the Maduro regime for the change of government in Venezuela that would have to take place on January 10″.

In an interview with 20 minutesBorges denounced that “Maduro took everything from Venezuelans, even fear.” Due to this persecution he went into exile in the Dominican Republic, Colombia and since 2021 in Spain. He is vice president of Strategy, Communication and International Relations of Primero Justicia and professor at the University of Valencia.