The crude from Venezuela continues to increase its presence in Spanish refineries at a marked moment For the prohibition of Donald Trump to the American company Chevron so that I can continue buying oil from the country chaired by Nicolás Maduro from April.

Specifically, according to the data of the Corporation of Strategic Reserves of Petroleum Products (CORES), Spain imported 0.3 million tons of Venezuelan oil in January (last data available), 5.6% more than the previous year. With this, the oil of that country represented 5.8% of the total arrived in Spain that month, compared to 4.7% in the set of 2024.

With this, continuity is given to the strong increase recorded last year, when Spain imported a total of 3 mt of Venezuela, 116% more than in 2023. The January increase also contrasts with the significant fall of the total oil arrived in Spain that monthwhich was reduced by 17%.

By geographical areas, North America was the main supply zone in the month with 33.7% of the total. It was followed by Africa (29%), Central and South America (24.4%), the Middle East (7%) and Europe and Eurasia (5.9%).

By countries, Brazil was the main supplier with 16% of the total, Although he reduced his shipments by 18.4%. The United States followed with 14.4%, which also reduced its sales by 18.4%, and Mexico, with 14.4%and a reduction of 18.7%.

Crude imports from OPEC member countries fell by 31.7% in the month and represented 36.7% of the total. Of course, raw tickets from all member countries except Nigeria, that reduced them 55.1%, and Libya, 34.3%.