The Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, announced this Thursday (5) that the Public Ministry has issued an arrest order against the former President of Parliament Juan Guaidó, exiled in the United States since April, whom he accuses of several crimes, including money laundering.

In a statement to journalists, Saab stated that, in addition to issuing the arrest warrant, three prosecutors appointed to the case will make “the respective red notice request to Interpol so that he pays for these crimes.”

Guaidó, leader of the opposition to Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship and who presided over the so-called “interim government” of Venezuela, recognized by the United States and other countries between January 2019 and the end of 2022, is also accused of treason, usurpation of functions, profiteering or embezzle money, securities or public assets and association to commit crimes.

“Using the figure of a fictitious government, he caused losses to the Venezuelan State,” said Saab, who estimates the amount embezzled by the anti-Chavista party at US$19 billion (R$99 billion).

The prosecutor cited a “sentence” from a US court which, according to him, indicates that the former deputy “accessed assets of the subsidiaries of (state oil company) PDVSA in the United States and used them to finance himself”.

For this reason, Saab stated that “international criminal cooperation will result in Guaidó being handed over to Venezuela.”

The Public Ministry opened 23 investigations against Maduro’s opponent for alleged crimes committed in the “interim government” and five other cases related to a Venezuelan company in Colombia, but had never approached an arrest warrant against him, until this Thursday (5 ).

Although the oppositionist did not respond directly to these accusations, he shared on social media an article that talks about the “defense” of Citgo, a subsidiary of PDVSA in the USA, during his period in the interim government.

The announcement of an arrest order against the former president of Parliament comes days after he accused Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), the body responsible for holding and monitoring elections in the country, of attempted sabotage in the opposition primaries.

“Define the voting centers, respect the date and don’t sabotage, it’s as simple as that. Anything else in this announcement of a CNE kidnapped by the dictatorship only aims to sabotage and ‘put flies in the ointment’ of the primaries”, wrote Guaidó on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

On the 22nd, the opposition to Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship will hold elections that will define who will run for the presidential term in 2024. The favorite in the electoral race is María Corina Machado, who is currently ineligible to run for public office, but has not given up on continue the campaign across the country in search of political and popular support. (With EFE agency)