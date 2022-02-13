The conflict in Arauca, border between Venezuela and Colombianot only keeps the inhabitants of the two countries in suspense but also accusations have been generated between both nations, a kind of “back and forth” between the defense ministers.

Diego Molano, Colombian minister, assured that Arauca’s problems come from his neighboring country, to which his Venezuelan counterpart, General Vladimir Padrino López, responded in a message on Twitter that there is a “dangerous” plan of the “Colombian oligarchy”.

The message reads: “The desperate attitude assumed by the Colombian oligarchy is still dangerous. I warn you: beyond the feuded and worn-out denunciation, there is a plan that goes beyond Colombian drug trafficking and violence. We do our work in APURE and we remain ALERT!”

The desperate attitude assumed by the Colombian oligarchy is still dangerous. I warn you: beyond the feuded and worn-out denunciation, there is a plan that goes beyond Colombian drug trafficking and violence. We do our job in APURE and remain ALERT! pic.twitter.com/Y3hcEPYqcx – Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) February 13, 2022

For several days, the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb) has reported military operations in Apure state, achieving, according to the communiqués, the deactivation of explosive devices supposedly of Colombian manufacture, all within the framework of the “Bolivarian Shield” operation.

The “war” against Colombian Drug Trafficking Terrorists (Tancol) – as the government of Nicolás Maduro has called them – seeks to neutralize these supposed commandos, which, according to what the regime has denounced, want to destabilize the country.

Sick mind and corrupt soul! The degradation of the TANCOL is such that they place booby traps even in schools to impose themselves in the area through the terror and fear of the inhabitants! They will be tracked down and execrated from our native soil by the FANB. pic.twitter.com/HLjjXABwPD — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) February 11, 2022

In another message on Twitter, Padrino López exhorted Molano to “attend” to his internal calamities, in response to a statement made by a member of the Colombian army about his links with irregular groups.

