Politician María Corina Machado has been one of the most visible opposition figures in VenezuelaShe was unable to run for the presidential elections after being disqualified; however, she threw her support behind candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who is contesting the presidency with the current president Nicolás Maduro.

Machado voted in Caracas, the capital, on July 28. Upon arriving at her assigned polling station, she had a moment that did not go unnoticed by those present or by the cameras and television.

The opposition leader wanted to greet a soldier who was guarding the entrance to the placeBut the soldier turned around, moved her body away, lowered her head and left her hand extended. The former deputy also tried to shake hands with another uniformed man, only something similar happened.

🇻🇪🗳️ | VENEZUELA ELECTIONS 2024: Moment when a soldier rejects the handshake of opposition leader María Corina Machado. pic.twitter.com/H3HPCKNz3M — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) July 28, 2024

Despite the situation, Machado continued on his way straight to the voting table.In all the centers of the country we are seeing an overwhelming participation and I feel very proud. We are making a dream and a fight for freedom come true.“, he said after leaving.

According to him, when he voted at noon on Sunday, July 28, more than nine million people had also done the same: “This is huge and if it continues like this it will be a historic figure. It is wonderful. What is happening is very, very beautiful.”

Why was María Corina Machado disqualified from running in Venezuela’s presidential elections?

Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) has banned her from running for office for 15 years, preventing her from competing in the planned elections.

The authority imposed the measure for having “been a participant in the corruption plot orchestrated” by the former head of Parliament, Juán Guaidó.as well as for violating Venezuelan regulations by accepting “accreditation as an alternate representative” of Panama to the Organization of American States (OAS) in a debate held in 2014.

At the time, Machado said that her fight “was not over”: “Maduro and his criminal system chose the worst path for them: fraudulent elections. That is not going to happen.”

The 56-year-old opposition leader therefore decided to support candidate Edmundo González.

