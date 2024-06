María Corina Machado said that senior military authorities in Venezuela disseminate news that they know is false | Photo: REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

María Corina Machado, winner of the primaries of Venezuela’s main opposition coalition, but who will not run in the July 28 presidential election because she was prevented by Chavismo, denounced over the weekend that a military commander released fake news, according to which the Opponents of the dictator Nicolás Maduro intend to end the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Fanb), the country’s armed forces, if they come to power.

“It is extremely serious that those responsible for the Military High Command disseminate false information – which they themselves know to be false – about my position regarding the National Armed Forces,” Machado said this Sunday (23), according to information from the website Efecto Cocuyo.

On Saturday (22), the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Fanb (Ceofanb), Domingo Hernández Lárez, published on X images of Machado speaking in a room with supporters in front of a board, where messages were written about “eliminating” the corporation and two criminal investigation bodies and military counterintelligence.

Then, the group Caçadores de Fake News released a video on the same social network with the original images, which show that the frame behind Machado was blank. In other words, the messages were entered digitally.

“The most serious thing about the incident is that the senior military authority’s tweet received more than 5,500 retweets and more than 6,800 likes, mainly from accounts operated by military officers. Many of them will never know that it is fake news”, warned the group.

After the disqualification of María Corina Machado, the main name of the opposition and winner of the primaries of the largest bloc against Chavismo last year, and the difficulties that prevented the registration of the candidacy of her replacement, Corina Yoris, the coalition candidate in the July dispute it will be Edmundo González, who appears in most polls ahead of Maduro.