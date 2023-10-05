The president of the Formation of Union Leaders of Venezuela (Fordisi), Gricelda Sánchez, denounced this Wednesday (4) that military personnel from the Venezuelan Army and police officers from the Chavista regime are present in several public education institutions in the country during the beginning of the school year 2023-2024, which began on Monday (2), to “supervise the presence” of teachers.

Sánchez described the presence of the military as “pressure and persecution” by the Nicolás Maduro regime.

“These are intimidating presences from the Ministry of Education, part of the ‘militarization’ of schools [são] to deal with the high rate of teacher absences, caused by low salaries that do not cover transport and food costs [dos professores] to show up for work,” Sánchez said in a statement from Fordisi.

The presence of military personnel in schools to “inspect” teachers was supported by governors of provinces allied with the Caracas regime, such as the governor of the province of Trujillo, who has already publicly declared that “all directors of public schools [da Venezuela] they must be Chavistas.”

Since January 2022, Venezuelan teachers have been demanding improvements in working conditions and salary adjustments. In recent months, some teachers have chosen to stop work and publicly express their demands, asking the Maduro regime to improve their employment contracts.

However, the Venezuelan regime’s Minister of Education, Yelitza Santaella, stated that these improvements “cannot be met at the moment”.

Since June 2022, Army soldiers have been present in schools in Venezuela as part of a Maduro regime program called “Military Community Brigades”, which serves, according to the dictatorship, to improve the infrastructure of the country’s educational centers.

The Defense Minister of the Venezuelan regime, Vladimir Padrino López, stated that the military has already participated in the “restructuring of 17 thousand schools”.