The organization for the defense of human rights Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a dramatic report revealing violence and abuses suffered by Venezuelan migrants, and from other countries in the region, in Mexico, near the border with the United States.

Since January 2019, when the then government of Donald Trump made the closure of the United States border effective, there have been numerous expulsions of asylum seekers to Mexican territory, where gcriminal rulers used to extort and kidnap these vulnerable groups, composed mostly of women and children.

Many of the migrants have revealed to the NGO that they were afraid to report abuses suffered in Mexico to the authorities and that they were often unable to process the necessary documents to work, receive medical attention or send their children to school.

“Tens of thousands of migrant families, including Venezuelans seeking protection from torture, political persecution, and arbitrary detentions, have been abandoned by the governments of the United States and Mexico in a context in which they suffer extortion and violence in Mexico.” , has regretted Jose Miguel Vivanco, HRW Americas Director.

The migrants reported that they are extorted by both criminal groups and the police. (Bloomberg)

The victims reported that they endured harassment from both criminal groups and Mexican police officials. “I do not understand who is a criminal and who is the law”a man told HRW.

The Mexican immigration officers or police officers, they said, “took them out of buses or out of lines at the airport and threatened to deport them if they did not pay them a bribe.” They even intimidated them and warned that they were going to hand them over to drug cartels.

On the other hand, migrants are victims of criminal gangs that swarm through border crossings, bus stations and even hotels. There were permanent kidnappings and extortion.

“I’m terrified of going out. I don’t know which is worse, whether to be here or in Venezuela “says a Venezuelan woman interviewed by the HRW team.

In a highly vulnerable state, they are kidnapped and abused by criminal groups. (Bloomberg)

Angel. He and his family arrived in Monterrey to cross into the US At the border, a Mexican agent took them out of the ranks and left them overnight in a cell. In the morning he demanded $ 100 per person not to deport them. He paid and they continued to Ciudad Juarez.

There the police officers pulled all Venezuelans out of line and again demanded $ 100 per person. As Angel refused, they were detained and at night they were taken to an abandoned alley. There they beat them, broke their suitcases and took the $ 3,000 they had collected for the trip. They were left with nothing.

Yaneth. With her husband Rafael, they arrived in Reynosa by bus and asked a taxi driver to take them to a well-known migrant shelter. But the driver took them to an abandoned house, where several families from Honduras, Cuba and El Salvador were kidnapped.

The kidnappers demanded $ 500 from them to set them free. They paid and were able to continue. “We never reported the kidnapping to the police. We were too scared, ”Yaneth said.

Josue.When he and his family arrived in Reynosa, they entered their name on the metering list, a system that limits the number of people who can apply for asylum each day at US ports of entry.

Two days later, while they were waiting their turn on the list to appear at the border to request asylum, a man approached them in the hotel lobby and told them that he worked for the “owner” of the border bridge and that they had to pay a “commission ”Of 300 per person to be able to cross. He told them that if they did not pay or if they told the police they would be in greater danger. Josué paid.

But the man returned days later and demanded $ 3,000. They didn’t have that amount and they delivered what they could. They swam across the river to reach the US border. There they were arrested and returned to Mexico.

