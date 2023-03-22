The IEconomic instability in Venezuela, marked by a period of hyperinflation that lasted four years, forced more than seven million migrants to be counted to date. Of that number, 171,050 live in Argentina according to figures from the Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants (R4V).

The hardest years of Venezuelan hyperinflation began in 2017. However, in 2014 the shortage of medicines and food marked a milestone that paved the way for the mass exodus.

The high prices and constant fluctuations in prices were reminiscent of Argentina in the early 90s, in which the cost of products was not the same in a matter of hours.

Today, those who have migrated to that country feel that despite the economic forecasts, with a 100 percent year-on-year inflation Until last month, the Venezuelan “experience” has made them cautious and they believe that it does not compare with what they experienced in the neighboring country.

“The inflationary process in Argentina is incomparable with the crisis that I experienced in Venezuela”, Laura Gutiérrez, a young woman who migrated from Caracas in 2018 and who assures that the economic level she has achieved in Buenos Aires is not close to the way she lived in her country, told EL TIEMPO.

“ANDhe dollar in 2018 was at 18 pesos and now in March 2023 it is at 378. It might sound alarming, but when you come from a situation as extreme as the one that all of us who work and live in Venezuela are experiencing, it is not comparable”, insists Gutiérrez, who in Venezuela was a musician and journalist.

People make purchases in a store in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Photo: EFE / Enrique Garcia Medina

Avoiding hyperinflation seems like a skill learned by many, even without knowledge of micro or macroeconomics, but experience makes them wary.

Irene Cásseres is a language teacher who in 2021 moved to the outskirts of Argentina.

Fernández has not clarified if he will be a candidate for re-election.

At first, he did not think of leaving Venezuela, “despite the situation, he was resisting,” he told this newspaper.

On the economic issue, Cásseres recalls the inflationary impact when he lived in Caracas and how difficult it was to manage two currencies, dollars and bolivars. Now as a migrant, he insists that no one wants to repeat a similar situation.

“Thanks to the disastrous experience in Venezuela, I am taking it with a lot of planning, awareness, and responsibility. Maybe sometimes that is not enough because inflation is felt every time you go to buy”, narrates Cásseres, who also makes desserts and relates that a basket of eggs cost 800 pesos in December and now they are for 1,100 pesos.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS