María Corina Machado was banned from running for public office for 15 years by the General Inspectorate of Nicolás Maduro's government

The winner of Venezuela's primary elections, Maria Corina Machadoappealed to the country's Supreme Court of Justice, on Friday (Dec 17, 2023), to review his ban on running for and holding public office. The former congresswoman's political activity was disqualified in June this year furthe government of Nicolás Maduro.

The date marks the end of the period for Machado to request a review of the appeal to the Court, according to information from CNN. The political impediment of the former deputy was imposed by the Comptroller General of Venezuela on the grounds that she had not included the payment of food allowances in her declaration of assets. She claims the disqualification is illegal.

Upon leaving the Court, Machado told journalists that “had taken an unequivocal step towards Maduro's defeat in 2024”

“We are in the midst of very complex and difficult national and international negotiations to carry out clean and free presidential elections in 2024, in which we will defeat Nicolás Maduro. We will not give this regime a single excuse to deviate from the electoral path. Let's go until the end. The ball is now in the regime’s court, now it’s your turn to obey the rules.”

In October, Maria Corina Machado emerged victorious in the opposition primaries for the 2024 elections. With the impediment, the former deputy has the possibility of leading the opposition to Maduro interrupted. The ban by the General Comptroller of Venezuela is valid for 15 years.

Ax She had also been prevented from leaving Venezuela for 9 years and had been suspended from her position for 12 months in 2015.

USA CELEBRATE

Machado's decision was applauded by the United States Embassy in Venezuela on Friday (Dec 15). The official representation of the North American government declared that the former congresswoman's attitude was one of “bravery” and “willingness” on X (formerly Twitter).

In addition to the winner of the primaries, other opposition figures were banned from holding public office and appealed to the Supreme Court alongside Machado. It was the case of Henry Caprilesopponent of Hugo Chávez in the 2012 presidential elections, former deputy Freddy Superlano and Roberto Abdulpresident of the NGO Súmate, which has Machado as a co-founder.