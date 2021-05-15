The embargo came after a lawsuit by the number two of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, in which he was required to compensate him with 13 million dollars for an alleged “moral damage” caused by the media in 2015, when he replied to a news item who accused Cabello of ties to drug trafficking.

Hard blow of the Venezuelan justice to the critical mass media with the most important Chavismo. The headquarters of the newspaper ‘El Nacional’ was seized due to the impossibility of being able to satisfy the sentence imposed after the Supreme Court of Justice accepted a lawsuit from the number two of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello.

Cabello accused the media of “moral damage” for publishing information in which it was assured that it had ties to drug trafficking and that it was being investigated by the United States. The news was not even written by ‘El Nacional’, but was a reply taken from another medium.

The person in charge of issuing the sentence was the Supreme Court of Justice, who placed a poster with the court order pasted at the headquarters of the newspaper in which it was stated that an “executive embargo” was carried out.

The ruling issued on April 16 assured that ‘El Nacional’, who is one of the most critical media with the Government of Nicolás Maduro, was obliged to pay Cabello the amount of 237,000 petros at the exchange value of the day, which meant $ 13,369,170

“I report that, in the afternoon, the competent courts, within the process of my claim to ‘El Nacional’, have executed the measures of posting posters and notification of executive embargo and have started the process of payment of the compensation, “Cabello wrote on his Twitter account.

The lawsuit dates from 2015, when the deputy was accused of having ties to drug trafficking by the conservative Spanish newspaper ‘ABC’. This news broadcast from Spain was replicated by the newspaper ‘El Nacional’ in Venezuela and Diosdado Cabello did not like it, who demanded reparation.

On April 21, Cabello already warned that he would execute the assets of the media if it did not pay the figure indicated by the justice, something that has finally happened.

Reactions to the embargo

The embargo on the headquarters of this well-known media outlet has raised numerous criticisms, especially among opposition circles in the country, who considered ‘El Nacional’ as one of the last strongholds within the national press that are critical of Chavismo.

The newspaper’s general manager, Jorge Makriniotis, considered everything that happened on Friday afternoon as an “attack on democracy.”

“Today they are seizing us, they are taking away our assets for alleged damage, this is completely illegal, this is an attack on democracy, it is an attack on the legal veil,” Makriniotis said in a video released.

The reaction by the defense of ‘El Nacional’ was immediate and his lawyer assured that this measure is “an abuse of authority” and believed that there had been “no application of the law or any legal norm.”

Apparently, the headquarters was surrounded by security guards on Friday afternoon, preventing access to it. Despite the loss of its physical location, the newspaper has assured that it will continue to operate virtually through its website. In recent years, dozens of media outlets have been forced to close or leave Venezuela for being critical of the government led by Nicolás Maduro.

With EFE