Venezuelan justice handed over the headquarters of the newspaper The Nationalcritical of the government, to the Chavista leader DIosdado Hairafter being seized in May 2021 after a lawsuit for “moral damage”, the media reported on its website on Monday.

(You may be interested in: Victims of the exodus: three Venezuelan migrant children killed in 2022)

“In an irregular and clandestine judicial auction,” says a press release from the newspaper, “ownership of the headquarters of El Nacional and the lots of land on which it is built was directly awarded to Diosdado Cabello Rondón,” number two of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) after President Nicholas Maduro.

The decision was made “by Judge Lisbeth del Carmen Amoroso Hidrobo, sister of the comptroller general (…), Elvis Amoroso Hidrobo, on January 27 of this year, without the auction posters having been regularly published in the that the day, time and minimum amount for the interested parties to make their offers must be publicly reported,” the text adds.

The decision comes after the embargo announced in May 2021 to cover the 13 million dollars that the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ)of pro-government line, ordered the newspaper to pay Cabello in a lawsuit for defamation, filed in 2015.

“With this illegal adjudication, which due to the irregular way in which it was executed, could well be described as ‘judicial robbery’, part of the sentence imposed on this newspaper is completed, for the alleged moral damages caused (…), in exercise legitimate part of their investigative journalism,” indicates El Nacional.

(In other news: The Caracas-Moscow alliance that today generates tension from the border area)

In an irregular and clandestine judicial auction, ownership of the headquarters of El Nacional and the plots of land on which it is built were directly awarded to Diosdado Cabello.

Cabello took legal action against the outlet after the publication of a report by the Spanish newspaper ABC that linked him to drug trafficking.

After presenting the complaint, the powerful leader launched several threats to the media outlet founded eight decades ago and promised to turn it into a university or use its land for the construction of popular housing.

“I don’t want money for myself,” said Cabello in one of his statements about the case. The Venezuelan justice considered that the vice president of the PSUV was a “victim” of “very serious moral damage.”

Similar lawsuits were dismissed at the same time in Spain and the United States against media outlets from those countries. More than a hundred media outlets have closed since Maduro came to power, denounces the NGO Espacio Público.

AFP

More news