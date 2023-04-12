The Colombian Álvaro Pulido Vargas, known for being a partner of Álex Saab, was arrested in Venezuela for being involved in the corruption and embezzlement plot in PDVSA, the state oil company of that country.

(You may be interested: Álex Saab: his partner is investigated for a corruption scandal in Venezuela).

The information was confirmed by the media CNN in Spanish. This chain assured that a police source linked to the investigation confirmed the details of the arrest.

A few days ago the research portal armando.info revealed that both Pulido and Saab were responsible for the loss of 1.5 billion dollars from transactions related to the sale of Venezuelan crude.

(Also: Alex Saab is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a Human Rights League).

Álex Saab, a Colombian businessman, and Álvaro Pulido Vargas.

For his part, the Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, confirmed a couple of days ago that Pulido’s home, located in the Country Club of Caracas, had been raided.

armando.info revealed that, according to a confidential report to which he had access, the uncollected invoices for the years 2019 and 2020 are connected to the companies operated by Saab and Pulidosuch as the Mexican Libre Abordo and Schlager Business Group, or the Russian Protón and Delta,

“The corruption plot in the state oil company implies that, under the excuse of sanctions, shipments of oil were sold through intermediaries without complying with the relevant procedures, therefore the shipments were delivered without any cancellations. The sales were kept registered as accounts receivable, and exceeded 20,000 million dollars,” says the Venezuelan newspaper. The National who has also been behind the embezzlement of Pdvsa.

Apart from those mentioned, there are also other executives from the Vice Presidency of Commerce and Supply of the Venezuelan oil company who are already detained and some businessmen who were with the companies to whom dispatches of Venezuelan crude were assigned. Among them, Alejandro Arroyo Pérez, Bernardo Arosio Hobaica and the Perdomo brothers from Constructora HP.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news

Did Venezuela falsify the date of Álex Saab’s passport to pass him off as a diplomat?

‘The queen of fruits’; the only woman captured in the Caracas scandal

Álex Saab, one step away from being released due to the Maduro-Biden agreements?