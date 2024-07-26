Of every 10 people who left Venezuela due to the economic and political crisis of the last decade, about four stayed in Colombia. Engineers or cooks, young or old, recent or long-term migrants, almost three million Venezuelans have joined this country of just over 50 million inhabitants. That is why, this Sunday, nowhere else, apart from Venezuela, will there be greater expectations for the elections in which, according to polls, Chavismo could be defeated. Some are excited about the possibility of returning to their country in the event of a possible defeat of the candidate president Nicolás Maduro, who they point to as the person responsible for the migratory exodus. Others are more cautious, but admit that they could at least begin to think about an eventual return.

Henry Rojas, window cleaner

Henry Rojas, 47, worked as a construction worker and shoe repairer in Venezuela. With inflation soaring, he no longer had enough money to buy his children breakfast every day. So in 2019, one of his best friends helped him settle in the Colombian capital. He started selling golfeados, a typical Venezuelan sweet. Two months later, his wife Yaira Corñier and his daughter Yangelis moved in with him. Now, he works cleaning windows on the corner of a traffic light in an upper-middle-class neighborhood. He earns around 30,000 Colombian pesos ($7) a day, of which he saves 15,000 pesos ($3.7). “Our life has changed since we arrived in Colombia. We have a job, a refrigerator and a washing machine. In Venezuela, that would be impossible,” he says.

Returning to Venezuela is not an option for now. Rojas says that he recently visited his family in Caracas and felt sad to see a situation of “so much abandonment.” However, the elections could change things. “We will return when Maduro is no longer in power,” he says. “Before, we had work, we went to the beach, to the river and we could enjoy a sancocho. Now in Venezuela, people hide their food for fear of it being taken away from them. Hopefully everything will go back to how it was before,” he adds. Although he will not vote because he did not register his ID, he points out that his wife will. “She will vote for the opposition. María Corina [Machado, líder opositora] It’s a phenomenon, all women would like to vote for her or for Edmundo. [González, el candidato opositor]”, says.

Eduar Villazana, barber

Eduar José Villazana Guzmán, 29, gets up every day at five in the morning to arrive at seven at Lisis Colores Barber Shop, in La Esmeralda, one of the most traditional neighborhoods of Bogotá. Graduated as a nautical engineer in Venezuela, he was already working as a barber before migrating. He earned just three dollars a day, while now he earns 80,000 pesos a day (about 20 dollars). His mother Josefina, his father José Rafael and his two brothers still live in his country.

He blames Maduro for his decision to leave the country, as well as that of other friends at the barbershop. “He has been a bad president, he has had poor management and everyone around him does everything in his favor,” he says. Although he would consider returning if the opposition wins, he believes he would not do so in the short term. “The country is not going to settle down overnight,” he says. He asks that the elections “be free” and says that he will not vote because he feels that his vote will not make a difference.

Jorge Useche, chef

Chef Jorge Useche, 40, arrived in Bogotá in 2014, after Maduro won the presidential elections. He had a restaurant in Táchira, but food shortages prevented supplies from arriving. “It was a problem getting ingredients for a capacity of 120 people because of restrictions on buying food,” he says. This caused his business to decline, so he decided to move away from the uncertain future of his country. His wife at the time was Colombian and that made it easier for him to obtain residency in Colombia. Today, he is an independent chef and creates food content for his social networks and for various companies.

He follows the politics of his country closely. During his university days, he organised marches and took part in student movements. Later, he was a leader of the Primero Justicia party in Venezuela and placed all his hopes in Henrique Capriles, with whom he was when a group of Chavistas shot at them in the La Pastora neighbourhood in Caracas in 2013. “It was a moment of great anguish, we felt frustrated at having to run away to save our lives,” he recalls.

Useche believes that his country has a unique opportunity this Sunday. “It is at a turning point: either there is a change or it sinks further into a dictatorship,” he says. He is excited that a hypothetical government of Edmundo González will improve the economic situation. “If the opposition wins, there will be an opportunity to open up to new businesses and the creation of bases so that everything returns to normal and Venezuela rises like the phoenix,” he adds. However, he would not take the option of returning to his country immediately. “In Colombia, at least, there is a guarantee of food, health and a better quality of life than in Venezuela. Not finding medicines, good medical care, transportation, food distribution and opportunities for personal, economic and professional growth are problems there,” he says.

Andry José Reyes, engineer

Engineer Andry José Reyes, 47, believes that his arrival in Bogotá was not as complicated as that of other Venezuelans. The oil engineering company where he worked facilitated his transfer to Bogotá, a city he already knew. He arrived in 2019, alone, to a hotel in the town of Teusaquillo. His wife, María Noriega, had stayed in Venezuela, but soon saw that her husband earned a better salary and could easily get food and medicine. She decided to pack up and move with her four children to Bogotá. Now, they say that eating is no longer a concern. They have the basic meals and something more. They play sports, go out to have fun, and continue to develop academically and professionally.

Reyes says that his economic situation began to decline when Hugo Chavez died and Maduro replaced him as president in 2013. He blames the current president for his family’s decision to migrate to Colombia. “He is a dictator, he has led Venezuela to levels of insecurity, education, food security and health never seen before,” he says. He is excited about the possibility of the opposition winning, but does not believe he will return to Venezuela. “There are no guarantees to return, and my family already has a life in Colombia,” he says. He will not vote because to do so he must have residency status in Colombia and he does not have it. “At one point I thought about going to Venezuela, but there are no guarantees, so I gave up on the idea,” he says.

