BOGOTA (Reuters) – Former Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó arrived in Miami on Tuesday after a surprise visit to Colombia the day before, where he had hoped to attend an international summit.

Guaidó arrived unexpectedly in Colombia on the eve of a summit organized by the government of President Gustavo Petro aimed at restarting stalled negotiations between the Venezuelan government and Venezuelan opposition politicians in Mexico.

He boarded a plane in Colombia’s capital, Bogota, on Monday, just hours after saying on Twitter that he had crossed into Colombia on foot.

“After 70 hours or more of travel, I am still very worried about my family and team,” Guaidó told reporters after arriving in Miami, referring to threats he had received.

His visit to Colombia was not well received by some authorities, and the country’s foreign minister, Álvaro Leyva, said that Guaidó had entered the Andean country inappropriately.

“Colombian immigration took Juan Guaidó, a Venezuelan who arrived irregularly in Bogotá, to El Dorado airport with the aim of ensuring his departure for the United States on a commercial airline,” said the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday night. Monday, adding that Guaidó had bought his own ticket.

Guaidó expected to see members of international delegations organized by Petro’s government.

He asked countries taking part in the Bogotá summit on Tuesday to speak for Venezuelans in exile, effectively being “the voice that Maduro wanted to take from me,” he said.

The aim of the conference, which will be attended by representatives from 19 countries and the European Union, is to help restart stalled negotiations in Mexico between the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuelan opposition politicians.

Guaidó, a 39-year-old industrial engineer, led a parallel interim government from January 2019 before being replaced as head of the opposition legislature in late 2022.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin, Deisy Buitrago, Mayela Armas and Vivian Sequera)