The government of Venezuela on Monday demanded that Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay “immediately withdraw their representatives from Venezuelan territory,” in rejection of his “interventionist actions and statements” regarding this Sunday’s presidential elections.

Likewise, according to an official statement, the Executive of Nicolás Maduro decided to “withdraw all diplomatic personnel from the missions” in these seven Latin American countries.

“Venezuela reserves all legal and political actions to enforce, preserve and defend our inalienable right to self-determination,” said the Chavista government, which – it assured – “will confront all actions that threaten the climate of peace and coexistence” of the Caribbean country.

In his statement, The Venezuelan Executive expressed “its firmest rejection of the interventionist actions and statements of a group of right-wing governments, subordinate to Washington” and openly committed to the most sordid ideological postulates of international fascism, (…) who seek to ignore the election results.”

The National Electoral Council (CNE) officially proclaimed Maduro president on Monday, after announcing on Sunday night that the Chavista, in power since 2013, won the election with 51.2% of the votes, the same result he received when 80% of the ballots had been counted and there were still more than two million votes left to count.

Nicolás Maduro celebrates the results of the presidential elections in Venezuela. Photo:AFP Share

Meanwhile, the standard-bearer of the majority opposition, Edmundo González Urrutia obtained 44.2% of the votes, according to the first and only public report of the CNE, which did not specify which candidates received the 2,394,268 votes that were not reported.

On the contrary, Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said that the “new president-elect” is the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) bloc, He said that with more than 40% of the votes transmitted by the electoral body, he obtained 70% of the votes, while Maduro obtained 30%.

The statements of the seven countries on the elections in Venezuela

Just this Monday, The governments of Uruguay, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic had expressed their deep concern about the development of the presidential elections from Venezuela.

The vote count must be transparent and the results must not cast any doubts.

In a joint statement, they demanded a full review of the election results and stressed the need for the presence of independent electoral observers to ensure respect for the will of the Venezuelan people. “The vote count must be transparent and the results must not cast any doubt,” the statement said.

Edmundo Gonzalez and Maria Corina Machado. Photo:AFP Share

Given the situation, The governments of these countries announced that they will request an urgent meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) with the aim of issuing a resolution that safeguards the popular will, framed within the Democratic Charter and the fundamental principles of democracy in the region.

In addition to the joint statement, the governments of these countries spoke in their own capacity. Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, for example, announced on Monday that he was putting diplomatic relations on “suspense” and the withdrawal of its diplomatic corps from Venezuela “until a complete review of the voting records” is carried out.

Until that is done, we as a country will refrain from recognizing what the National Electoral Council has stated.

While Chilean Gabriel Boric stressed the need for Venezuela to hand over all electoral records to both independent international observers and the opposition. “Until this is done, we as a country will refrain from recognizing what the National Electoral Council has indicated.”

The Argentine president also said it, Javier Milei, who described the results of the presidential elections as an “electoral scam” and denied the announcement by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

“He doesn’t even believe in the electoral fraud he is celebrating. Neither does the Argentine Republic,” wrote the Argentine president about Maduro on his profile on the social network X.

“We do not recognize fraud, we call on the international community to unite to restore the rule of law in Venezuela, and we remind the Venezuelan people that the doors of our homeland are open to every man who chooses to live in freedom,” he added.