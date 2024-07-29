The Venezuelan government on Sunday denounced an “intervention operation” against its presidential elections by a group of nine Latin American countries, as well as what it calls “ultra-right political hitmen” from the region.

“Venezuela denounces and alerts the world about an intervention operation against the electoral process, our right to free self-determination and the sovereignty of our country, by a group of foreign governments and powers,” according to a statement, which It includes Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic.

DICTATOR MADURO, OUT!!! Venezuelans have chosen to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. The data announce a crushing victory for the opposition and the world is waiting for him to recognize defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death. — Javier Milei (@JMilei) July 29, 2024

The Venezuelan government also accused former Colombian rulers Iván Duque and Andrés Pastrana, Mauricio Macri, from Argentina, and Óscar Arias, from Costa Rica, as well as US senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, whom it called, of being part of this alleged operation. “far-right political hitmen specialized in destabilizing governments in Latin America.”

There is no doubt: the democratic resistance won and the people spoke out with their thunderous voice. Maduro is pushing for the CNE to declare him the winner in a few minutes without exposing the minutes of his brutal defeat. They have prepared an invitation to “dialogue” and the… — Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) July 28, 2024

According to the Administration of Nicolás Maduro, “they intend to distort what has been expressed” This Sunday, “in peace and with a civic spirit” in the Caribbean country, when millions of Venezuelans went out to vote for one of the ten candidates for the Presidency, among them the current head of State, who is seeking a second re-election.

“This miserable and desperate operation is destined to fail, because Venezuela is a free and sovereign country and will never accept impositions or blackmail, and even less so from foreign entities without morals and legality to attack our rights and our people,” Caracas added.

The Venezuelan government issued this statement five hours after the closing of the polling stations, when the Caribbean nation expects an imminent pronouncement from the National Electoral Council (CNE) on the results of the elections, in which the standard-bearer of the main opposition coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – Edmundo González Urrutia also competed.

