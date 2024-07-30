He Ministry of People’s Power for Transport of Venezuela and the minister in charge of said portfolio, Ramón Celestino Velásquez Araguayán, reported, through their X accounts, the temporary suspension of commercial flights to Panama and the Dominican Republic.

According to the head of the ministry, the measure will come into effect starting this Wednesday. July 31st at 8pm (local time in Venezuela).

The new actions are added to the order given by the Government to seven countries to immediately withdraw their diplomatic personnel in Caracas after the proclamation of the National Electoral Council where the questioned triumph of was officially established Nicolas Maduro in the elections on Sunday with the 51.2% of the votes.

In the statement of the measure, the Foreign Ministry stated that the countries that must comply with the restriction were the governments of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, Dominican Republic and Uruguaythis in rejection of his “interventionist actions and statements” regarding the elections.

Hours after the announcement, in which it was also decided to withdraw “all diplomatic personnel from the missions” in these seven Latin American countries, it was reported that two of the countries already affected, Dominican Republic and Panamawill have a Suspension of commercial flights from and to Venezuela.

The Executive stated that the actions are taken in “attention to the recent statement (…) that rejects the interventionist actions of right-wing governments, openly committed to the ideological postulates of international fascism and based on the principles of full sovereignty.”

#RELEASE 🚨 In rejection of the intervention of right-wing governments and based on full sovereignty, we announce the temporary suspension of commercial air flights to and from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela with Panama and the Dominican Republic, starting July 31… pic.twitter.com/XIUu3YZ8X2 — Ministry of People’s Power for Transport (@TransporteGobVe) July 30, 2024

In its statement, the Ministry also stated that it “reserves the right to take legal action, in firm support of the political decisions of the State, in order to respect, preserve and defend the inalienable right of self-determination of the Venezuelan people.”

At the moment, neither of the nations mentioned have made any statements regarding the new measures regarding air traffic in the countries.

It should be noted that the President of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino, announced on Monday that it was putting into “suspended” diplomatic relations and the withdrawal of its diplomatic corps from Venezuela “until a complete review of the voting records” is carried out.

The vote count must be transparent and the results must not cast any doubts.

In addition to the individual statements from each country regarding the July 28 elections, the Governments of Uruguay, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic They had jointly expressed their deep concern about the development of the Venezuelan presidential elections.

In fact, they demanded the full review of the election results and stressed the need for the presence of independent electoral observers to ensure respect for the will of the people. “The counting of votes must be transparent and the results must not leave anyone in doubt,” the statement said.