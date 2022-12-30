On video he was registered as the Venezuelan Brigadier General Raúl Lugo threatened to kill a five-year-old girl and her father in Caracas. Initial versions indicate that during the altercation the officer missed a shot from his staff weapon, which hit his leg and left him lying on the ground.

Local media affirm that the event occurred when Lugo se got out of his vehicle and cornered Valmore Alcalá and his dog on one of the streets of the renowned sector of El Valle.

I’m going to kill you and your daughter

Although the minor was not at the scene, it is heard how the army officer issues an ultimatum against the little girl: “I’m going to kill you and your daughter”, he expressed while pointing the gun at the integrity of the father of the family.

The event was shared by the ex-military jose antonio hill on his social networks, who was outraged by what happened and left his point of view in the description of his Twitter profile.

“This is what the military in Venezuela are good for. Brig. Gen. of the Army Raul Lugo threatens to kill Mr. Valmore Alcalá and his 5-year-old daughtera neighbor of the Arismendi building in Caracas,” he said.

This is what the military in Venezual are good for. Brig. Gen. of the Army Raul Lugo threatens to kill Mr. Valmore Alcala and his 5-year-old daughter, a neighbor of Edif Arismendi in Caracas. pic.twitter.com/cETJaaXNkc — Jose Antonio Colina (@JoseColinaP) December 29, 2022

Unofficial sources confirmed to the portal ‘La Patilla’ that the brawl would have been caused by an alleged neighborhood fight in which the wife of General Lugo was involved, because allegedly he would have embezzled some resources from the condominium community boardwhich gave rise to Valmore reporting it to the authorities.

So far it is unknown if Lugo was arrested due to the obvious death threat he made against a minor. Meanwhile, Alcalá assured that he filed the complaint with the Investigation Corps, Scientific, Penal and Forensic (CICPC) of Venezuela.

Brig-Gen. of the Army, Raúl Lugo, after threatening to kill his neighbor Valmore Alcalá and his 5-year-old daughter, a resident of Edif Arismendi in El Valle, Caracas, a shot escaped and wounded himself in the leg #29Dec 📽️: Courtesy pic.twitter.com/w2MrlPn9yP – ImpactoVenezuela (@ImpactoVE) December 29, 2022

