Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil, an ally of Maduro | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Chavista Yván Gil, thanked, on behalf of dictator Nicolás Maduro, the Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT) for recognizing Sunday’s (28) elections that gave a new mandate to Hugo Chávez’s successor.

In X, the chancellor wrote: “on behalf of the president [ditador] Nicolás Maduro, we thank the PT, the ruling party in Brazil, for the warm congratulations on Sunday’s electoral process. We appreciate the recognition of the work of the electoral power and the results that demonstrate the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people.”

On Monday night (29), the National Executive of the Workers’ Party (PT) released a note congratulating Chavista Maduro on his reelection, calling him “reelected president”, despite allegations of electoral fraud exposed by the opposition and the international community.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s party classified the electoral process in the neighboring country as a “peaceful, democratic and sovereign journey”, ignoring all the irregularities of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE), which has only released one bulletin since Sunday, indicating that Maduro won the election with 51.2% of the votes, the same percentage that the body released on the day of the election, when 80% of the ballots had been counted and more than 2 million votes had yet to be counted.

Edmundo González Urrutia, candidate of the main opposition coalition, obtained 44.2% of the votes, according to the first and only report of the CNE, which did not specify which candidates the 2,394,268 uncounted votes were for.