Venezuela intervened this Wednesday in the general debate of the 79th ordinary session of the UN General Assembly, the big week of world diplomacy. And it did so with little public success, like a pariah of the international community: the room where the representatives of the 193 member countries of the organization meet was practically empty when Yvan Gil, Venezuela’s Minister of Popular Power for Foreign Relations, took the stage. Less than a third of the delegations followed Gil’s speech to the end, riddled with misinformation and alternative facts, such as the “transparent and fully guaranteed” holding of the presidential elections on July 28.

The Bolivarian foreign minister left the Chavista account of what happened in the elections for the end of his speech, turning the crisis into a success story: “The Venezuelan people expressed themselves consciously, peacefully and massively to elect, with full guarantees, transparency and freedoms, the Venezuelan Head of State and Government for the period 2025-2031. President Nicolás Maduro was reelected, with clear and overwhelming support,” said Gil, for whom the opposition’s response, which rejects this official result, generated “criminal violence that resulted in 27 dead, hundreds wounded, and the destruction of public and private property.”

The foreign minister attributed the setting up of barricades, the burning of schools and hospitals and the murder of “ordinary citizens for their political affiliations” to the actions of “criminal gangs” instigated by the opposition. The truth, the minister claimed, “will not be seen in the mainstream media”, nor in the statements of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who “has preferred to turn victims into victimizers and victimizers into victims”.

Gil denounced a conspiracy in the service of the interests of large corporations, led “by the United States and the European Union” —he always mentioned them hand in hand— to subjugate the Chavista regime, and he appeared on the speaker’s platform “to unmask all these charlatans.” The low-profile United States delegation, which had listened to the start of his speech —a hymn to the popular will and the free determination of the peoples with some territorial claims, such as Essequibo Guayana— with grimaces and smiles of stupor, left the room when the Foreign Minister gave free rein to his accusations about what happened after July 28, including allegations of intervention by “American and European mercenaries, including the two linked to the Spanish CNI” in attempts to destabilize a regime burdened “by a thousand sanctions, which have cost [a la economía] 642 billion dollars in seven years” and whose strong growth is nevertheless inserted with force “in the global economic dynamic” thanks to “its strength in the production of energy, food and essential goods and services”. A clear proof, according to the minister, that “the aggression against Venezuela will have the same end as all the previous ones: a resounding failure”.

Gil assured that “social peace reigns in Venezuela,” despite the open and covert operations undertaken by Washington to derail Chavismo, “a continued coup d’état against the Bolivarian Revolution of Venezuela” with the State of Florida as a base of operations where “terrorist attacks against public officials and institutions” are planned, as well as against critical infrastructure. Actions behind which Caracas sees the hand of mercenaries specialized in terrorist and destabilization operations, who have “confessed that they intended to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro,” as well as other high-ranking State officials. “In the coming weeks our Government will present more evidence of what happened, much more conclusive, which will surprise the world,” he announced.

The rest of the speech was a vindication of friendly regimes such as “brave Cuba and blessed and always free Nicaragua”; “great Russia, which will always emerge victorious after the defeat of Ukraine in its Nazi adventure” and the rest of the usual suspects, from Belarus to North Korea, Eritrea, Iran or Syria. Palestine was given a prominent mention in the speech by the Venezuelan foreign minister, who denounced “the greatest crime of extermination and genocide since that perpetrated by Hitler in World War II” and Israel’s attempts to destabilize “the entire region, bombing and killing innocent people in Lebanon, Syria and trying to destabilize the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

