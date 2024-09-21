Venezuelan Foreign Minister Gil Meets with Russian Ambassador Melik-Bagdasarov

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil reported on a meeting with the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Caracas, Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

“We held a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Venezuela, Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, with the aim of strengthening our political alliance and advancing economic cooperation within the framework of the new multipolar dynamics,” Gil said.

At the beginning of the year, the Russian diplomat stated that the Russian Federation hopes to legally formalize a bilateral strategic partnership with Venezuela. According to Melik-Bagdasarov, Moscow values ​​time-tested relations with friendly countries.

Earlier, the European Parliament called on the European Union to request an arrest warrant for Venezuelan President Nacolas Maduro and to recognize opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia as head of state.

On September 7, the Argentine Foreign Ministry asked the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Maduro. According to the Foreign Ministry, the situation in the Bolivarian Republic “continues to deteriorate” and the actions of the country’s authorities can be considered “crimes against humanity.”

In turn, the Venezuelan prosecutor’s office issued an arrest warrant for Argentine President Javier Miley and his sister Karina Miley, who holds the post of general secretary of the presidential administration.