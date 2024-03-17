Duiliana Sánchez, a Venezuelan living in Peru for five years, he is in a desperate situation. Since January 31, it is trapped at the airport International Jorge Chávez de Lima, unable to enter the country due to the expiration of his Temporary Residence Permit (CPP).

Sánchez's problems began when traveled to Europe in September 2023, where unfortunately his passport was stolen. To resolve this situation, she returned to Venezuela using a safe conduct to process a new passport. However, upon returning to Peru, he encountered the bitter reality that your CPP had expired during his absence.

Since then, Sánchez has been living at the airport, sleeping, grooming and feeding in the international zone of airport during more than 40 days. Despite having a lawyer who has filed a habeas corpus to address his case, the Peruvian immigration authorities have not yet allowed him to enter the country.

Sánchez's lawyer, Gabriel González, argues that if she returns to Venezuela would lose all his acquired immigration rights in Peru, especially considering that his parents reside in the country. Furthermore, the defense maintains that Sánchez could not renew your CPP due to circumstances beyond their control, so the authorities should grant the young woman a new permit.

“The only thing we ask is that you be allowed entry to Peru so that you can complete this regularization process.”explained the lawyer.

In the midst of this legal impasse, the defense requests that Sánchez be allowed to enter Peru to begin the immigration regularization process. Meanwhile, Peru's immigration department maintains that the Venezuelan woman remains at the airport by her own decision, that no one has detained her.

The lawyer argues that this situation is necessary to be able to support the statements that support the legal suit that has been initiated against the immigration authorities, so Duiliana must continue living in it airport until the case is resolved.