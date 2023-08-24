An admirable effort led by a group of 40 Venezuelan fishermen have resulted in the successful release of seven impressive orca whales that ran aground on the coast of Sucre state, in the north of the country. The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Juan Carlos Loyo, announced the exciting rescue, which involved the collaboration of various actors and the use of social networks to document the process.

The events took place between the Ports of Chacopata and Guayacán, located in the Cruz Salmerón Acosta municipality. Social networks, especially Twitter, became the channel to spread the news and document the efforts of the fishermen, who with dedication and courage managed to return the majestic killer whales to their natural habitat in the open sea. The videos shared by Minister Loyo captured the intensity and commitment with which these men carried out the delicate maneuver.

The successful release of the orcas was the result of an unprecedented collaboration between the region’s fishermen and various official bodies, especially the Socialist Institute for Fisheries and Aquaculture (Insopesca) and the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB).. These unsung heroes, as described by the minister, demonstrated that joining efforts and commitment to marine life can achieve amazing results.

Today between the ports of Chacopata and Guayacán Mun. Cruz Salmerón Acosta edo Sucre. They were helped and successfully released 7 Orca Whales that came to shore. Fishermen, Insopesca inspector Ysair Narvaez and the National Guard were the heroes @minpescave2 @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/tTDEvVqg3U – Juan Carlos Loyo (@Jcloyo) August 23, 2023

In a series of posts on Instagram, Minister Loyo recalled the ecological importance of orcas in marine ecosystems. These Dpredators are essential to maintain balance in marine populations and ensure the stability of the food chain in the oceans. The action of the fishermen not only rescued the orcas, but also contributed to the conservation of marine biodiversity and the well-being of the ecosystems.

The courageous and committed performance of the Venezuelan fishermen was highlighted by Minister Loyo, who defined it as worthy of admiration. His work not only resulted in the rescue of whales, but also symbolizes the constant fight against captivity and exploitation of marine beings.

