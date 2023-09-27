Agricultural producers in Venezuela stated this Tuesday (26) that they suffered a “disproportionate” reduction in their income as a result of the “retraction in consumption” in the country, which, according to them, “is affecting all agri-food chains”.

In a statement published on the social network X (formerly Twitter), the Confederation of Agricultural Producers Associations (Fedeagro) said that the drop in income mainly affected small Venezuelan producers.

The entity stated that the country is “flooded” with imported products and fresh and processed foods that are smuggled.

As a result, the agriculture sector, which supports the economy of 17 of the 23 Venezuelan states, faces a major negative impact, trying to maintain its production units based on self-financing, in the face of problems of drought, high inflation and lack of fuel.

Fedeagro said that national production “lacks support”, that public investment in “productive infrastructure is practically zero and bank credit is significantly restricted”.

“We cannot remain indifferent to this situation”, said a spokesperson for the producers’ confederation, which demanded the creation of a National Grains Council, in which the public and private sectors would make a “balance between supply and internal demand”. to define import volumes and establish the time to carry them out.

In August, dictator Nicolás Maduro approved a financing fund for the rural and fishing sector worth 165 million bolivars (around US$5 million at the official exchange rate at the time), with the aim of boosting production and agricultural growth in the country.

He also called for a “timely and safe supply” of fuel to be guaranteed for producers. However, according to Fedeagro, “the country lacks public support and investment in productive infrastructure, which today is practically zero.”

The Venezuelan regime is suffering a serious internal crisis due to sanctions imposed by the United States and government corruption, factors that have caused a social collapse in Venezuela. (With information from the EFE Agency)