In recent hours, Chavismo has radicalized its actions, repressing and imprisoning protesters, murdering young people and, most recently, calling for jail time for Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez, the opposition candidate who, according to the minutes shown by the opposition, won the elections in Venezuela with more than 7 million votes versus 3.2 million that, according to their accounts, Nicolás Maduro obtained.

Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly, which is predominantly pro-Chavez, accused Machado and González of being responsible for a “fascist conspiracy” against the presidential election.

During the parliamentary session, he said: “Fascism is not given procedural benefits (…) with this I mean that the Public Ministry has to act as it is acting, not only with the criminals, drug addicts who give it 40 dollars (…) Their bosses have to go to jail, and when I say bosses I’m not just referring to María Corina Machado, who has to go to jail, I’m referring to Edmundo González because he’s the boss.”.

These statements were made minutes after Machado and González, in the midst of thousands of supporters, announced that they already have 84 percent of the electoral records that give victory to the opposition against Nicolás Maduro, who was proclaimed by the National Electoral Council and two days after the elections has still not presented the records.

“Don’t try to find us to negotiate results,” Machado shouted in front of the crowd that gathered outside the United Nations offices on Francisco de Miranda Avenue in Caracas.

As Machado addressed the crowd, who were shouting “freedom” and excitedly greeting opposition leader González, several people ran up to her and handed her voting records. These records are printed by the voting machine and, according to the law, every citizen has the right to them.

Faced with the Maduro government’s refusal to hand over the records, Machado announced on the evening of July 29 that they had designed a web platform where each Venezuelan, by entering their ID number, can download the record and see the results of their voting table.

EL TIEMPO was able to access the system and verify that the website is working and also provides the certificate that the voter requested.

Maduro denounces that the opposition wants to take power by force

On Tuesday afternoon, Nicolás Maduro, meeting with his executive branch, stated on national television that the opposition “intends to take power in a violent manner.”

“Attacking everything and everyone, as we saw yesterday. A young policeman was driving with his family and a group of criminals caught with drugs burned his car. This was the maelstrom that was launched against the institutions and people of the people,” said Maduro, who has refused to show the voting records.

The president, who is due to take office on January 10, said that behind the protests of citizens, who are mostly from popular sectors, “is the empire of the United States, drug trafficking in Colombia and the extremist right wing that came against Venezuela because they believed they could take it over.”

The president also said that the protesters have received money and that most of them are on drugs.

“They have used a group of migrants trained abroad to attack several places in Venezuelan cities. Very regrettable, a deceptive operation by imperial diplomacy and underneath a lot of money disguised by the commandos for fascism. This reveals the decrepit face of fascism. These people intend to govern the country through criminality, destruction and death. Let everyone draw their own conclusions.”

I hold you, Mr. González Urrutia, responsible for the criminal violence, the wounded, the dead, the destruction…

But Maduro also mentions Edmundo González for the first time. “I hold you responsible, Mr. González Urrutia, for the criminal violence, for the wounded, for the dead, for the destruction. You will be directly responsible, as will Mrs. Machado. Justice must come.”

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas