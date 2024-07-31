Venezuela is in a spiral of uncertainty. While the opposition proclaims itself the winner of the elections of July 28, claiming that Edmundo González obtained 7,119,768 votes and Nicolás Maduro 3,225,819 votes, Chavismo insists on its victory supported by the National Electoral Council, with a pro-government majority, and that two days later it has not published the voting records.

Faced with this denial by the electoral body, which claims that its data transmission system was hacked on election day – although weeks before its directors assured that an attack was impossible because it is an internal network – and whose version was supported by the Public Ministry through a prosecutor appointed by Chavismo. However, the international community has several reasons to doubt Maduro’s version. Here we compile them:

1. They were undemocratic elections

The most forceful criticism was made by the Carter Center, which worked as an observer invited by the Venezuelan government itself. However, it was not until it had withdrawn all its staff from the country that it issued a statement on the process.

The document stated that the elections did not meet international standards and parameters of electoral integrity and therefore “cannot be considered democratic.”

“The Carter Center cannot verify or corroborate the authenticity of the presidential election results declared by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela.” In addition, with two million votes still to be counted, the electoral body has not yet broken down the results it gave in the first bulletin, which gave victory to Maduro with 5,159,092 votes (51.20 percent) against Edmundo González with 4,445,978 votes (44.2 percent).

According to the Carter Center, the election “took place in an environment of restricted freedoms to the detriment of political actors, civil society organizations and the media” and during the process, the CNE authorities “showed bias in favor of the ruling party and against the opposition candidates.”

Photograph of people during a protest against the results of the presidential elections in Caracas (Venezuela) on Monday.

2. The CNE has still not published 100 percent of the results

According to Venezuela’s Organic Law on Electoral Processes, the National Electoral Board has only 48 hours to total the votes. That period expired on Tuesday at 6:00 pm. “The CNE has still not published. There can be no proclamation without totalization. Doing so vitiates the process,” explained Delsa Solórzano, who had been appointed by the opposition as a witness before the CNE but was denied access.

Faced with the refusal to publish the results, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries appealed on Wednesday that the result “reflect the will of the Venezuelan people” and called on the country’s authorities “to publish the detailed electoral results with total transparency.”

“We ask electoral representatives to immediately share all information with the opposition and independent observers,” said the G7 countries, made up of the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Japan and Italy, the latter holding the rotating presidency of the group, in a joint statement.

3. They warn of violence and abuse against citizens who demand a recount in the streets

According to the Venezuelan Penal Forum, an independent NGO that documents arbitrary arrests, there are 429 arrests amid citizen protests and 11 murders. Of these arrests, 160 young people are in prison for whom the authorities have not provided answers.

Among these arrests is the one carried out by the political police against Freddy Superlano, who was intercepted upon arriving at his home and his whereabouts are unknown for more than 12 hours.

Given this situation, the United Nations Independent International Mission to Venezuela expressed its concern on Wednesday about the violence and human rights abuses, stressing that it is an example of the “reactivation of the repressive machinery” undertaken by the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

“We are witnessing the accelerated reactivation of the repressive machinery that was never dismantled and is now being used to undermine the public freedoms of citizens,” said Argentine jurist Patricia Tappatá, a member of the tripartite mission, in a statement.

The mission, headed by Portuguese Marta Valiñas, said it had received reports of violence in recent days by security forces and groups of armed civilians supporting the government (known as “collectives”), with at least six deaths and dozens injured.

Protests in 17 of the country’s 23 states and the capital district resulted in the arrest of 749 people, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, some of whom are still deprived of their liberty or facing serious charges such as terrorism crimes, the three experts recalled.

But according to prosecutor Tarek William Saab, many of these acts have been simulations of criminal offenses. “They fall on the floor, they pour tomato sauce on the person on the ground,” said the prosecutor about the dead.

National Guard arrests youth in Caracas

4. Organizations detect a lack of transparency in the electoral process on Sunday in Venezuela

The United States said Wednesday that the results of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) that gave victory to President Nicolas Maduro in Sunday’s elections are meaningless due to the “complete lack of transparency” in the process.

The State Department’s head of Latin America, Brian Nichols, echoed on social media the statement published on Tuesday by the Carter Center, a U.S. organization invited as an observer in Venezuela, which concluded that the elections did not have democratic guarantees.

“The Carter Center’s statement confirms once again what millions of Venezuelans already knew: the complete lack of transparency in the publication of the results makes the National Electoral Council’s announcement of July 29 meaningless,” he said.

Leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas