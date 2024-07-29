The Brazilian government avoided, until Monday morning (29), taking a position on the elections in Venezuela: it did not recognize the victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro, declared by the electoral body linked to Chavismo, nor did it express concern about reports of state manipulation of the electoral process in the neighboring country. The hesitations of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) ended up leaving Brazil isolated in relation to the more forceful demands of other presidents about transparency in the election this Sunday (28).

The Venezuelan opposition, led by candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, hopes that Lula will not recognize Maduro’s reelection, thus demonstrating that he has a real commitment to defending democracy. However, the PT candidate’s record does not suggest that he will make a statement in this regard.

Since the beginning of his current term, Lula has sought rapprochement with the Chavista regime and has supported Maduro’s acceptance in international forums, in addition to negotiating the removal of sanctions against Venezuela, especially by the United States, which has reduced his ability to demand democratic concessions from his ally.

According to experts consulted by People’s Gazettethe country’s foreign policy approach to the Venezuelan election, outlined by presidential advisor Celso Amorim, before and after the official result was announced on Sunday (28), reveals the difficulty of the Planalto Palace in positioning itself.

According to them, the government’s excessive caution is due to its fear of worsening its already compromised stance on the Venezuelan crisis, which has had major international repercussions. Lula’s inaction also contrasts with the reaction of other South American presidents, such as Argentina’s Javier Milei and Chile’s Gabriel Boric.

“Venezuelans have chosen to end Maduro’s communist dictatorship,” Milei said in a post on X, citing polls that showed opposition candidate González Urrutia as the winner. “Argentina will not recognize yet another fraud and hopes that this time the Armed Forces will defend democracy and the will of the people,” she added.

Also at X, Boric declared that his country will not recognize “any result that is not verifiable.” He concluded: “The international community and especially the Venezuelan people, including the millions in exile, demand full transparency of the minutes and the process, and that international observers not beholden to the government be held accountable for the veracity of the results.”

Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador and Costa Rica also made it clear that they do not recognize Maduro as the re-elected president. The United States and the European Union, in turn, demanded transparency.

The divergent and explicit positioning comes from the dictators of China, Xi Jinping, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, who promptly congratulated their partner Maduro on his supposed reappointment for a new six-year term, endorsed by the polls.

In a hesitant move, to say the least, former Foreign Minister Amorim sought to play down the situation. “I’m not one of those people who acknowledges everything that’s said, but I’m not going to say it was fraud either. It’s a complex situation and we want a democratic regime for Venezuela in a peaceful way,” said the special advisor to the Presidency in an interview with G1.

Officially, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it is awaiting the publication of the data broken down by polling station before issuing a statement on the result announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE). On the other hand, the Brazilian government welcomed “the peaceful nature of the electoral day” in Venezuela this Sunday.

Lula increases political friction with regional governments, experts say

For Professor Daniel Afonso Silva, an international relations researcher at USP, Brazil, due to its economic importance in the region and the world, will not be directly pressured by the international community by the disputed announcement of Maduro’s victory in the elections in Venezuela.

“However, the relationship between the leaders and the governments was clearly damaged by this episode. The Venezuelan leader disrespected and undermined the Brazilian authorities and institutions, and even so, Lula sent Celso Amorim as guarantor of the process,” he noted. The expert believes that this attitude has not yet been fully digested by members of Itamaraty and even by the PT leadership.

“Maduro’s proclamation of victory was predictable. He had full control of the process. But his recognition by the international community is not guaranteed. Few governments in the region have attested to the fairness of the electoral conduct and skepticism around the world will be even greater,” he added.

Natalia Fingermann, professor of International Relations at ESPM, believes that Brazil is awaiting the release of the complete reports from Venezuela’s electoral authorities to make an official statement, with the aim of better substantiating its position.

“It is important that Brazil provide evidence to confirm that there was no fraud in the vote count. Brazilian diplomacy knows how problematic it can be to support a fraudulent election result. Therefore, I believe that the caution adopted is necessary, especially considering the recent noise in communication between Maduro and Lula,” he said.

She also notes that, in any case, the relationship between Brazil and Venezuela tends to distance itself, contrasting with the unconditional support given previously.

Regarding Brazil’s loss of leadership in the region, Natalia points out that this is a process that has been occurring for some time, especially after the election of Javier Milei in Argentina.

In this context, Brazil has sought a strategic alliance with Colombia to balance its position. “The current scenario is quite different from Lula’s first terms, when there was convergence among regional leaders,” he added.

Lula accepts criticism from Maduro and does not join the demand for electoral fairness

Electoral consultant and political scientist Paulo Kramer believes that the repeated episodes in which Lula shows no embarrassment in lowering his guard to abuses and aggressions by allied dictatorial regimes, such as those in Cuba and Venezuela, as long as resistance to the leadership of the United States is maintained, have ended up putting Brazil in a “ridiculous” situation, illustrated by Maduro’s criticism of the Brazilian electoral system, which he sees as inferior to the Venezuelan one.

In the early hours of Sunday (28), the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, controlled by the government, declared the victory of Nicolás Maduro with 51.20% of the votes, while the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia obtained 44.2%, after counting 80% of the votes. The opposition, however, claims that 70% of the valid votes were destined for González, candidate of the Unitary Democratic Platform (PUD). The coalition had previously denounced that the CNE interrupted the transmission of the results in a “significant number” of the 15,767 voting centers.

On Monday (29), countries such as the United States, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Guatemala and Costa Rica issued official statements rejecting the result and calling for greater transparency in the counting. In Tokyo, Japan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “serious concern” about the validity of the results announced by the CNE, questioning the legitimacy of the process and its fidelity to the will of the voters. Spain’s Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, also spoke out, requesting that the democratic will of Venezuelans be respected through the presentation of the minutes of all polling stations, thus ensuring fully verifiable results.