The Venezuela’s opposition on Sunday denounced an “escalation of repression” against it by the ruling Chavismo, with new arrests of activists and campaign aides just two weeks before the July 28 presidential election.

According to the campaign team, At least nine people have been arrested in the last few hours in four states of the country. Another 14 were already detained by the intelligence services and another six are sheltered in the Argentine embassy in Caracas.

“We are seeing an escalation in repression with the arrest of activists from different political parties, members of our campaign commands at the municipal and even parish level, but also people who have only offered us their services,” said María Corina Machado, leader of the opposition alongside opposition candidate Edmundo González, to journalists at a meeting with hundreds of young people at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), the most important university in the country.

Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado during a campaign event at the Central University of Venezuela. Photo:AFP

“Far from intimidating us, this has given us greater energy and organization. Nobody can stop this,” he added.

Among those arrested is the owner of the truck that served as a platform for a rally of González and Machado in Valencia (north-central) and his assistants, while the tax authority closed down a sandwich shop in the neighboring La Victoria, hours after Machado and González stopped to buy lunch on their way back to Caracas.

Also, in Anzoátegui (northeast) – where González Urrutia and Machado led another mass event last Wednesday – Denis Martínez and César Tiapa, members of opposition groups and the local command for the PUD campaign, were arrested.

In Monagas, according to lawyer Perkins Rocha, legal advisor to the campaign command, agents of a police force arrested Ángel Aristimuño, regional president of Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), one of the parties that make up the PUD.

In addition, in Portuguesa (center) – the next region to be visited by opposition leaders – “Mari Rodríguez and Mayra Montilla, both directors of the command” in that state, were detained in a violent and arbitrary manner.

Opposition supporters in Valencia, Carabobo, Venezuela. Photo:AFP

Opposition denounces arrest of campaign aides

In the last weeks, Several independent workers who provided services to the opposition during the campaign, such as boatmen, motorcyclists, sound technicians and drivers, were temporarily detained, prohibition of sailing or blocking of work instruments, under the government’s argument of lack of documentation or records.

The most recent case is that of Venezuelan businessman Ricardo Alberto Albacete Vidal, who was arrested on Friday and accused by the Attorney General’s Office of an alleged attempt to attack the electricity service and of trying to “destabilize” the presidential elections.

Ricardo Albacete, Venezuelan businessman arrested. Photo:Screenshot from The National

Albacete Vidal, owner of a metalworking company in the state of Táchira (southwest, bordering Colombia), had hosted María Corina Machado two weeks ago in one of his properties in the city of San Cristóbal, where the leader was on an electoral tour.

The Human Rights NGO of Los Llanos also denounced last week the arrest, and subsequent release, of six people, including Gerson Bastidas and José Ramón Ruza, two truck drivers who transported people to an event of Machado in Barinas.

González Urrutia, meanwhile, reported that authorities closed the restaurant that served him for 14 days when he was returning from an event in the west.

President Nicolas Maduro, who is seeking a third six-year term, often insists that the opposition is plotting to overthrow him. On Saturday he said that the “deeply Chavista” Armed Forces would rise up if the opposition won the elections.

The opposition rally at the UCV – which was not authorized by university authorities – brought together hundreds of young people shouting: “Freedom, freedom!” Banners with the faces of González and Machado were displayed in the central covered plaza.

“In just two weeks, each of you will be the heroes of the vote,” Machado said to applause and chants. “Having been born and raised in tyranny, you will value and care for democracy like no other.”

“Let us work tirelessly to achieve the recovery of Venezuela. Recovery in its broadest sense,” said González, who was unknown until his last-minute nomination following the disqualification of Machado and the veto of other names. “We count on each and every one of you.”

*With AFP and EFE