Following the controversial re-election of Nicolas Maduro As president of Venezuela, who has been in power since 2013, a wave of tension has been generated both inside and outside the country.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that Maduro obtained 51.20% of the votes, compared to 44.2% for his main opponent, Edmundo González Urrutia. However, the opposition and various sectors of Venezuelan society have denounced possible irregularities and have demanded an independent audit of the electoral process.

Internally, the opposition as well as various political figures from around the world have expressed their discontent. Protests in several Venezuelan cities have intensified, with protests ranging from banging pots and pans to toppling statues of Maduro.

The international community is closely watching developments, amid calls for dialogue and the search for a peaceful solution to the political crisis. Follow the minute by minute of the events following the victory of Nicolás Maduro.