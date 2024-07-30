Following the controversial re-election of Nicolas Maduro As president of Venezuela, who has been in power since 2013, a wave of tension has been generated both inside and outside the country.
According to the criteria of
The National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that Maduro obtained 51.20% of the votes, compared to 44.2% for his main opponent, Edmundo González Urrutia. However, the opposition and various sectors of Venezuelan society have denounced possible irregularities and have demanded an independent audit of the electoral process.
Internally, the opposition as well as various political figures from around the world have expressed their discontent. Protests in several Venezuelan cities have intensified, with protests ranging from banging pots and pans to toppling statues of Maduro.
The international community is closely watching developments, amid calls for dialogue and the search for a peaceful solution to the political crisis. Follow the minute by minute of the events following the victory of Nicolás Maduro.
Wave of protests in Venezuela against Nicolás Maduro
Following the questionable victory of Nicolás Maduro, thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets to protest the results of the presidential election. With shouts, instruments and even tears, photos of those demanding justice and transparency in the vote count have gone viral.
Statues have collapsed, posters have been burned and people have been injured during the protests. It is known that at least one person died and others were injured this Monday in San Jacinto, Maracay (Aragua state).
Nicolás Maduro spoke out: he attacked the Venezuelan opposition
“They did not participate to strengthen democracy, they participated to use the campaign to organize paid criminal groups, to attack targets. They used the electoral process to destabilize,” he said.
In his statement, Maduro also said that the United States was behind the plan to destabilize the election and showed videos of attacks by opponents throughout the country.
Maria Corina Machado reiterates possible electoral fraud
María Corina Machado said that the records they have access to show that Edmundo González obtained more than 6 million votes, while the current president Nicolás Maduro obtained 2.7 million.
Figures given by Machado:
Nicolas Maduro: 2,759,256
Edmundo Gonzalez: 6,275,182
#Venezuelan #elections #LIVE #results #news #reelection #Nicolás #Maduro
Leave a Reply