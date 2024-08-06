Given the evidence presented by the opposition, consisting of 24,532 voting records, the theory of electoral fraud committed by Chavismo seems irrefutable, which, without presenting evidence, insists on declaring Nicolás Maduro the winner. despite calls from the international community for the government to accept the results of the elections.

Nicolás Maduro took the contest to the Supreme Court of Justice, dealing a blow to the National Electoral Council, which must now submit to investigation by the Supreme Court, both powers dominated by Chavismo.

This has opened the possibility of multiple scenarios, and one of them It could be the possibility of repeating elections, ignoring the vote that Venezuelans cast on July 28.

Massive mobilization in Caracas this Tuesday. Photo:Command for Venezuela. Courtesy

This would be a strategy of Chavismo to gain time and even – according to some sources – to nominate another candidate, such as the governor of Miranda state, Héctor Rodríguez.

However, opposition leaders María Corina Machado and Edmundo González maintain their firm position that the results should be recognized and published a statement in which they ask the Armed Forces to side with the Constitution.

A repeat presidential election would not help resolve the Venezuelan crisis. On the contrary, it would risk exacerbating it…

Furthermore, the text closes with the phrase “the proclamation of Edmundo González as President-elect of the Republic shall proceed immediately,” making it clear that going to the polls again is not on the table.

Eight countries have recognised González’s victory, so if he were to accept repeat elections, it would be a setback for the opposition. However, for political scientist Nicmer Evans, the rumour of repeating presidential elections is being encouraged by the government itself.

Venezuela expelled diplomats from six Latin American countries. Photo:Getty Images

“It’s all part of a maneuver to steer public opinion,” Evans told EL TIEMPO, arguing that it is losing strength because of the current support of the democratic left in Latin America, which is trying to mediate “as a result of the step Maduro has taken in formalizing a dictatorship in Venezuela in the name of the left.”

In quick surveys that have emerged on the social network X (formerly Twitter), Most citizens say they would go to the polls again and even “with more force” to “defeat Maduro”However, the opposition’s discourse remains on the option of not repeating it.

“There were elections and the evidence confirms the existence of a winner, what is needed is an arbitration, electoral body, to evaluate it. We are not asking for the annulment of the process, it is the annulment of the proclamation act,” Perkins Rocha, from the legal team of opposition leader María Corina Machado, told a Venezuelan media outlet.

María Corina Machado at this Saturday's demonstration. Photo:Courtesy

Some days ago EL TIEMPO exclusively reported that the idea of ​​repeating elections was already on the table and that Chavismo had raised it with President Gustavo Petro, who had refused a new process. “Petro knows that Maduro lost and the transition is a matter of time,” the source said.

For Francisco Rodríguez, professor of public and international affairs at the University of Denver, “A repeat of the presidential elections would not help resolve the Venezuelan crisis. On the contrary, it would risk exacerbating it, opening a scenario of pre-election violence and intimidation.”

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas